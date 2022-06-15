ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update on Indiana's inflation plan for $225 relief

Teresa Hoffa Elliott
3d ago

help for taxpayers? well that's great, wow, $225! But what about taxpayers who no longer pay taxes as they are retired or disabled and can no longer work? we still have to buy gas, we still have to eat, we still have to pay our bills. what are we supposed to do? we need help to! Hello! can you hear us...do you even care!?!?

Liberti Baxter
3d ago

$225? Anyone else feel like that's an insult? They don't have to worry about gas, food, or utilities, making 6 digits a year living off our taxes! What a joke!

boo-boo10
3d ago

Well get your car filled up once and that's all it's gonna be. You know the government's got more money than that they can give out But no it's going to the other country

Jake Wells

Stimulus check coming soon to many people

photo of person holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Good news for most Illinois residents. You'll be getting a stimulus check from the state of Illinois. Most residents will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age). There is an income limit of up to 200,000 for individual tax filers and $400,000 for joint filers. (source)
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox 59

Affordable summer activities in Indiana

With beautiful weather on the way this weekend, we wanted to highlight opportunities for free or affordable family fun. From walks around the Downtown Canal to daily entertainment in the afternoon on Monument Circle, Hoosiers can enjoy a break from the ordinary without spending a dime.
INDIANA STATE
buildingindiana.com

$2.5B for a New EV Battery Manufacturing Facility

Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers joined executives from Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) and Samsung SDI to announce the joint venture’s plans to invest over $2.5 billion to build a new electric-vehicle battery manufacturing facility in Kokomo. To support the operation, the companies will create 1,400 new, high-wage jobs in Howard County. This project will establish Samsung SDI’s first presence in Indiana and its first manufacturing operations in the U.S.
KOKOMO, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana gets $2.9 million in TurboTax settlement

INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of Indiana residents who paid TurboTax to file their taxes could be in line for some money. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has finalized a $2.9 million settlement with TurboTax owner Intuit over alleged deceptive advertising practices. Indiana was one of dozens of states participating in a $141 million settlement involving Intuit. […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

How marriage rates have changed in Indiana since 1990

(STACKER) — Marriage rates in the U.S. have been on the decline for several decades. Giggster looked at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention marriage rate data in Indiana, you can read the national story here. Cultural critics and numerous sociologists have bemoaned declining marriage rates, citing concern over the deterioration of the traditional family […]
INDIANA STATE
The Exponent

Ex-Domino's Pizza worker sues chain

A Lafayette man has filed a federal class-action lawsuit against the company that owns about nine Domino's Pizza stores in Indiana, saying the company's delivery drivers are not fairly compensated for expenses in violation of federal wage and hour laws. Christopher Anderson worked for a local Domino's store from August...
LAFAYETTE, IN
casscountyonline.com

FSSA encourages Hoosiers to participate in survey to measure addiction treatment, recovery resources in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction today announced the launch of the Recovery Capital Index, designed to measure the sum of resources necessary for an individual to initiate and sustain recovery from addiction and to help track the overall recovery capital of the state and communities.
INDIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Best Aquarium in Indiana (And Two Nearby)

The Best Aquarium in Indiana (And Two Nearby) It’s been more than 150 years since Indiana decided to be known as “The Hoosier State,” and most people who live in Indiana are proud to call themselves Hoosiers. Indiana touches on Lake Michigan and has 19 lakes of its own that are all more than 500 acres in size.
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Is Dumpster Diving Illegal In Kentucky & Indiana? The Answer Will Shock You

You've heard the old saying "One Person's Trash Is Another Person's Treasure" right? Well, do you know if it's actually legal to make it your treasure here in Kentucky?. Angel here and growing up one of our favorite past times was to hop in the car on a Saturday afternoon and drive around to see what people were tossing in the trash. I know you're probably thinking that sounds like the worst kind of fun ever but it wasn't. We had a blast. It was like treasure hunting to see the goodies we could find. Sometimes we made out like bandits and other times we came up empty-handed. I guess I never really thought about whether it was wrong or not. I mean it's trash and by definition, it means "discarded matter or refuses". As I've gotten older I have zero problems pulling up to someone's driveway or trash can and loading an old dresser they've tossed out. It's like second nature, but is it legal to physically go to a store or public dumpster and take things inside?
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX59

Lawmaker to reintroduce bill allowing Hoosiers to indicate disabilities on ID

INDIANAPOLIS – Some law enforcement agencies are working to better communicate with Hoosiers who have disabilities. And some state lawmakers want to join those efforts. Emergency communication boards are now located inside every vehicle with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. They were donated by the Autism Society of Indiana to help deputies communicate with Hoosiers who […]
INDIANA STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Sign at Indiana Campground Features Hilariously Specific Bathroom Instructions

Bathrooms today are getting more and more high-tech. You never know when you will encounter an auto-activated toilet, sink, soap dispenser, or paper towel dispenser of some kind. There have been times when I thought I might need instructions to make some of those things work. You would expect to see fancy, smancy bathroom appliances - and maybe even instructions - in a fancy, smancy bathroom. I would think that one would NOT expect to need instructions while using the bathroom at a campground - apparently, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) thinks differently.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Indiana organizations receive $35 million in public health grants

INDIANAPOLIS – Grants totaling $35 million are being distributed across Indiana to help make communities healthier. The Health Issues and Challenges grants focus on several areas impacting Hoosiers’ health, from access to fresh food and proper nutrition to tobacco use and lead exposure. Volunteers from Gleaners Food Bank...
INDIANA STATE
953wiki.com

Indiana State Senator Calls on Gov. Holcomb to Suspend Gas Tax

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indiana State Senator has called on Governor Eric Holcomb to suspend the state gas tax. Michael Griffin (D-Highland) made the request as gas prices have soured to over $5 per gallon nationwide. “While I am most appreciative of the Governor’s attention to inflation relief, I fear...
INDIANA STATE

