ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Beto O'Rourke Closes In on Greg Abbott's Lead With Guns as Key Issue: Poll

By Nick Mordowanec
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The most notable change since a poll conducted in December has been increased concern about gun violence, particularly in...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 5

Related
Click2Houston.com

Texas Republican Convention calls Biden win illegitimate and rebukes Cornyn over gun talks

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. HOUSTON — Meeting at their first in-person convention since 2018, Texas Republicans on Saturday acted on a raft of resolutions and proposed platform changes to move their party even further to the right. They approved measures declaring that President Joe Biden “was not legitimately elected” and rebuking Sen. John Cornyn for taking part in bipartisan gun talks. They also voted on a platform that declares homosexuality “an abnormal lifestyle choice” and calls for Texas schoolchildren “to learn about the humanity of the preborn child.”
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Santa Fe, TX
Local
Texas Elections
texasstandard.org

Texas GOP convention’s main theme: ‘Going on offense’ against Democrats

Texas Republicans kicked off their biennial convention Thursday, taking over Houston’s George R. Brown Convention Center to discuss the state party’s platform, as well as elect its leaders. Organizers say about 10,000 delegates, alternates and guests are in attendance this year — a time when Republicans have solidified...
TEXAS STATE
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Recount gives Democrat Vallejo US House primary win

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A recount in Texas has affirmed Democrat Michelle Vallejo as her party’s nominee for a new congressional district along the U.S.-Mexico border. The House seat is one that Republicans are aggressively targeting this November as they demonstrate new strength with Hispanic voters. Results of a recount show Vallejo defeated Ruben Ramirez by 35 votes.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
kut.org

John Cornyn booed at Texas GOP convention in Houston

John Cornyn, the lead Republican working on a bipartisan gun agreement in the U.S. Senate, was heavily booed by the audience at Friday’s Texas GOP convention in downtown Houston. For days convention-goers have labeled Cornyn a “RINO” — short for “Republican in name only” — for his role in...
HOUSTON, TX
KSAT 12

TribCast: What should we make of a Republican special election win in South Texas?

Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week's episode, Matthew speaks with Washington Bureau Chief Abby Livingston about a busy week in Texas politics and Reveal reporter Cassandra Jaramillo about her investigation into the finances of conservative nonprofit True the Vote.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Guns#Election Local#Politics State#Quinnipiac University#Republican#Democratic#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Elections
fox4news.com

Gov. Greg Abbott tries to unite Texas Republicans at party convention

Gov. Greg Abbott tries to unite Texas Republicans at party convention. Recent polling shows Texas Republican voters greatly energized by topics like the border, abortion and the economy. What’s still unclear is how much of a role the Uvalde shooting might play in shifting the electorate heading into November.
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

What this week’s Supreme Court ruling means for the future of gambling on Native American lands in Texas

Two Texas-based Native American tribes can continue to host electronic bingo on their lands after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling released this week sided with the tribes. Despite Texas’ strict gambling laws, the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo tribe near El Paso and the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe near Houston have been operating electronic bingo facilities on their reservations for years. The nation’s highest court ruled 5-4 that the tribes have the autonomy to host the bingo games since Texas doesn’t ban bingo outright.
TEXAS STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
97K+
Post
862M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy