Man Backed for Refusing to Support Stepdaughter After She Was Cheated On
"I would just repeat 'I will welcome your daughter in the exact same way you welcomed mine,'" one user...www.newsweek.com
"I would just repeat 'I will welcome your daughter in the exact same way you welcomed mine,'" one user...www.newsweek.com
Well put a diaper on your wife and tell her fasting is good for her. Her adult daughter needs to act like a grown up and accept that in life stuff happens. No way would I take on that situation at all.
he was right. if his daughter could not stay for 2wks. the wife daughter can't come & stay indefinitely & she coming g with a child or children. Nope! nope! she! Her mom needs to get her daughter a place/ apt temp or something. I'm with the husband.
no way would I let her daughter stay in my house. I would tell my wife (ex) to find a house for herself and her daughter.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 36