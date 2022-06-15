ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Backed for Refusing to Support Stepdaughter After She Was Cheated On

By Samantha Berlin
 3 days ago
"I would just repeat 'I will welcome your daughter in the exact same way you welcomed mine,'" one user...

Jennifer Johnson
2d ago

Well put a diaper on your wife and tell her fasting is good for her. Her adult daughter needs to act like a grown up and accept that in life stuff happens. No way would I take on that situation at all.

oldschool94
2d ago

he was right. if his daughter could not stay for 2wks. the wife daughter can't come & stay indefinitely & she coming g with a child or children. Nope! nope! she! Her mom needs to get her daughter a place/ apt temp or something. I'm with the husband.

Robert L. Golson
2d ago

no way would I let her daughter stay in my house. I would tell my wife (ex) to find a house for herself and her daughter.

Aabha Gopan

Pregnant wife leaves party after her husband cracked an insensitive joke

According to a study, jokes increase satisfaction in marriage, and partners should explore the role of humor in their relationship. However, sometimes jokes can be insulting. Insulting includes a person using words to manipulate, assault, ridicule, and degrade another person. Any form of derogatory comments could bring down the recipient's self-esteem, negatively affecting their psychological health.
Lefty Graves

Cheating husband calls/texts wife 27 times in half hour

Cheating husband calls/texts wife 27 times in half-hour. **This article is based on nonfiction by actual events witnessed firsthand by me; used with permission. My friend and I decided to carpool for a conference that we had to attend for work. We were enjoying the trip and some time away from our daily routine. As we drove, she shared with me that she was sure her husband was cheating on her.
Gillian Sisley

Bride Refuses to Cancel Wedding Over Sister-in-Law's Divorce

Should a bride ever call off the best day of her life to appease someone else’s sorrow?. After so many wedding delays due to the pandemic, it's safe to say that there are a lot of brides and grooms who are excited to finally tie the knot and have the best day of their lives.
