Saints DE Marcus Davenport had portion of finger amputated this offseason: reports

Marcus Davenport has yet to get on the field throughout Saints OTAs or minicamp, and head coach Dennis Allen indicated this week it was due to shoulder and finger issues.

That finger issue was fairly significant it turns out, with the 4th-year DE having a portion of his right pinky amputated as a result of an infection, according to a report from NOLA.com . Davenport had previously injured the finger in college at UTSA, with a plate inserted.

Davenport also underwent multiple shoulder surgeries. He hasn't been on the field this week, but the team has 100% attendance and anyone not practicing has been in the facility attending to any offseason issues or rehab this week. Davenport spoke briefly with reporters after Wednesday's practice with a wrap on his finger.

The hulking pass-rusher is coming off his best year as a pro with 9 sacks, 39 total tackles and 3 forced fumbles, but injuries have plagued him every step of the way. He was a star throughout camp in 2021 and looked dominant to start the year, only to be injured in Week 1 and placed on IR. Davenport ultimately played in 11 games last season, and he has never played in more than 13 games any season of his career after the Saints selected him in the first round in 2018. If healthy, he, Cam Jordan, Payton Turner, Tanoh Kpassagnon and Carl Granderson can form one of the most fearsome pass-rush groups you'll find across the NFL. Health is the key question.

The 25-year-old is one of a handful of key Saints players who have yet to see the field and will most likely make their debut at July's training camp, though Allen has been careful not to make any guarantees to that end. That group includes WR Michael Thomas, DE Payton Turner and TE Taysom Hill. Several other players are working back from injuries but have gotten out onto the field for some limited work, including S Marcus Maye, DE Taco Charlton and DB Dylan Maybin.

The team is back to action for the final day of minicamp on Thursday before the final break prior to the full training camp, the dates for which have not yet been announced.