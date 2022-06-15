Fort Worth firefighters save dog from burning home

A family dog is alive and well, thanks to the efforts of the Fort Worth Fire Department.

A fire broke out in the garage of a home on South Ridge Trail in far southwest Fort Worth early this morning.

All five people who lived in that home made it out safely, but the family dog was still inside.

"The dog that they came across was found in the back of the house inside of the kitchen, still inside of its crate," said Craig Trojacek, Fort Worth Fire spokesman.

The dog, named Slime, was unresponsive when firefighters found him.

"He was brought outside the residence (and) was provided oxygen and other life-saving care," Trojacek said.

Photo credit Audacy

Firefighters spent the next 20 minutes trying to revive Slime, using a human non-rebreather mask until they could get a hold of a canine one.

With oxygen, water and patience, firefighters successfully revived Slime.

"Initially, they thought he was really in bad shape," Trojacek said; "and by the end of it all, he was standing up and acting normal."

In fact, Slime did not need any veterinary attention after his ordeal.

"He was in good spirits and looking like he was doing really well after they had gotten some help to him," Trojacek said.

As for the fire, Trojacek said firefighters were able to prevent it from spreading throughout the home.

"They had made a pretty good stop and contained all the fire damage to the garage itself," Trojacek said.

The rest of the house did sustain smoke damage and, thus, is uninhabitable for the time being.

The Red Cross is helping the family out.

