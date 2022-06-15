ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Washington, WI

Teen accused of grabbing deputy’s wrist, driving off

By Ozaukee Press Editorials
ozaukeepress.com
 3 days ago

Eighteen-year-old from Port faces felony charges after traffic stop last week. A Port Washington teenager accused of grabbing a deputy by the wrist, pushing her hand out of his car and driving off after being pulled over for speeding and questioned about the smell of marijuana in his vehicle last week...

www.ozaukeepress.com

