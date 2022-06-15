Port loses north beach to nature for the summer

It is admittedly an ordeal to get to Kisawa Sanctuary, a new resort on Mozambique’s Benguerra Island, almost no matter where you’re coming from. I first flew 15 hours from New York to Johannesburg, arriving too late to catch a connecting flight. The next morning, it was a two-hour plane trip to the resort town of Vilankulo, where the sun-cracked tarmac was visually at odds with the modern glass-and-​metal airport that stood before it—an emblem of Mozambique’s rising tourism industry. After a quick drive through town, two attendants from Kisawa met me on the beach, where they nimbly hoisted my luggage atop their heads and led me to a boat that would speed through the Indian Ocean toward the ​​Bazaruto Archipelago.

