ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Port loses north beach to nature for the summer

By Ozaukee Press Editorials
ozaukeepress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMudslide prompts city to close shoreline indefinitely, revisit complex, expensive bluff stabilization project. A...

www.ozaukeepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Travel + Leisure

This Waterfront Hotel Is Opening on the Largest Lake in New York State — and Every Cottage Has Its Own Boat

The largest lake entirely in New York State, Oneida, has long been a magnet for vacationers who flock here to take in its natural beauty and stay active, thanks to a seemingly endless list of recreational activities. But if buying a lakefront home is not in your future plans, consider booking one of the 70 new lakeside cottages opening at the brand-new The Cove at Sylvan Beach resort on June 25.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Cruise passengers 'report nausea and vomiting from chemical fumes' on board Carnival Magic ship as US Coast Guard prepares to board vessel in Virginia after Bahamas voyage

The Coast Guard are investigating a chemical smell reportedly causing illnesses among passengers on board a cruise ship in Virginia on Wednesday night. Passengers of the cruise ship Carnival Magic were said to be vomiting and feeling nauseous after they reported chemical fumes aboard the vessel. Members of the Coast...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Beach#Project A#Lake Michigan#For The Summer#Bluff
Kiplinger

When a Retirement Home Is a Boat in the Caribbean

Two years ago, Harry Weidman and his partner, Ann Stockton, were visiting the U.S. Virgin Islands, where they were thinking about buying a condo. A friend they were sailing with suggested they buy a boat instead. "He lit a dormant fuse. I couldn't sleep that night, wondering, could I possibly pull this off?" says Weidman, 62.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
CBS Minnesota

Thousands of flights canceled this weekend across the U.S., including several at MSP

MINNEAPOLIS -- Got a flight to catch soon? Make sure to look ahead before leaving for the airport. More than 4,000 flights have been canceled in the United States since Thursday. On Saturday alone, 34 flights were canceled and 71 flights were delayed at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Airlines blame the cancelations on pilot staffing shortages, bad weather and a large number of Americans traveling. Experts say it could be months before the situation at airports improves. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Vogue Magazine

Mozambique’s Kisawa Sanctuary Is the African Beach Holiday You’ve Been Dreaming Of

It is admittedly an ordeal to get to Kisawa Sanctuary, a new resort on Mozambique’s Benguerra Island, almost no matter where you’re coming from. I first flew 15 hours from New York to Johannesburg, arriving too late to catch a connecting flight. The next morning, it was a two-hour plane trip to the resort town of Vilankulo, where the sun-cracked tarmac was visually at odds with the modern glass-and-​metal airport that stood before it—an emblem of Mozambique’s rising tourism industry. After a quick drive through town, two attendants from Kisawa met me on the beach, where they nimbly hoisted my luggage atop their heads and led me to a boat that would speed through the Indian Ocean toward the ​​Bazaruto Archipelago.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy