Garcia makes history for KC

GySgt Norman Gene Doubrava, 83, passed away peacefully at his home in Skidmore, Texas on June 15, 2022, after a brief battle with lung cancer. Norm was born August 16, 1938, in the Olmos Community in Bee County to Frank Joe Doubrava and Helena Louisa (Herzog) Doubrava. He was a graduate of Mathis High School. Norm was a proud United States Marine. He served two tours in Vietnam and retired after 20 years of service to the Corps. GySgt Doubrava was an infantry man, supply chief, trained reserve troops, and served in the honor guard. He proudly volunteered with Toys for Tots during his time in the service. He also drove a cab part time while stationed at Camp Pendleton in California and had lots of stories to tell about his time as a “cabbie.” After retirement, Norm moved back to Bee County with his 2 children. As a single father, he begins working for Ralph Meuth as his ranch foreman. He would end up working there for 23 years doing what he loved, ranching & working cattle. After Mr. Meuth passed away, Norm moved back to the family ranch, where he began raising his own cattle (brahmans being his favorite.) Hard working & still not ready to slow down, he & his brother, Henry, began a custom hay baling business. They serviced Bee County & the surrounding areas until Henry passed in 2007, and Norm continued the business from there with the help of his brother Allen. He always enjoyed being on the tractor and taking care of his loyal customers every year. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church, the Marine Corps League, and the Fleet Marine Reserve.

SKIDMORE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO