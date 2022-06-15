ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karnes City, TX

Garcia makes history for KC

By Kevin J. Keller
mysoutex.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamantha Garcia made history last month when she teed it up in the state golf tournament in Austin. The sophomore became the first Karnes City Lady Badger to advance to the state tournament. “To make my parents proud and how I finished, like just really brought out the moment...

www.mysoutex.com

Comments / 0

Related
mysoutex.com

James U. Baker

James U. Baker, 66 of Goliad, Texas, formerly of Jacinto City, Texas, went to be with the Lord on April 26, 2022, in Victoria, Texas, under the loving care of Hospice of South Texas. James was born on June 25, 1955, in the foothills of Ashland, Alabama, the son of...
GOLIAD, TX
devinenews.com

In Loving MemoryCarolyn A Wright

Carolyn Ellis Wright went to meet the Lord on June 7, 2022. She was 88 years old. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Emory Wight, and her son, James Ellis Wright. She was born on April 9, 1934, to Rufus Ellis and Minnie Paden Fowler in Vicksburg, Mississippi. At age 8 she and her mother moved to San Antonio, where her mom began a job as a switchboard operator in Natalia, Texas. Carolyn went to Blessed Sacrament Boarding School until age 11, where she loved the Catholic nuns that taught her so many wonderful things. She then attended Edgar Allen Poe Junior High and later graduated from Brackenridge High School in 1952. After graduation, she worked at Joske’s Department Store downtown.
JOURDANTON, TX
mysoutex.com

GySgt Norman Gene Doubrava

GySgt Norman Gene Doubrava, 83, passed away peacefully at his home in Skidmore, Texas on June 15, 2022, after a brief battle with lung cancer. Norm was born August 16, 1938, in the Olmos Community in Bee County to Frank Joe Doubrava and Helena Louisa (Herzog) Doubrava. He was a graduate of Mathis High School. Norm was a proud United States Marine. He served two tours in Vietnam and retired after 20 years of service to the Corps. GySgt Doubrava was an infantry man, supply chief, trained reserve troops, and served in the honor guard. He proudly volunteered with Toys for Tots during his time in the service. He also drove a cab part time while stationed at Camp Pendleton in California and had lots of stories to tell about his time as a “cabbie.” After retirement, Norm moved back to Bee County with his 2 children. As a single father, he begins working for Ralph Meuth as his ranch foreman. He would end up working there for 23 years doing what he loved, ranching & working cattle. After Mr. Meuth passed away, Norm moved back to the family ranch, where he began raising his own cattle (brahmans being his favorite.) Hard working & still not ready to slow down, he & his brother, Henry, began a custom hay baling business. They serviced Bee County & the surrounding areas until Henry passed in 2007, and Norm continued the business from there with the help of his brother Allen. He always enjoyed being on the tractor and taking care of his loyal customers every year. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church, the Marine Corps League, and the Fleet Marine Reserve.
SKIDMORE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lago Vista, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Karnes City, TX
Sports
City
Karnes City, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
Caldwell, TX
mysoutex.com

Getting in the swim

As schools close for the summer and families consider activities for children back in the home, learning to swim may be a key option. The Karnes Aquatic Club, one of the newest members of the Karnes City Chamber of Commerce, is offering swimming lessons for children age 3 and older starting June 6.
KARNES CITY, TX
KSAT 12

Texas Eats: Pizza, Dumplings and Haunted Restaurants

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder scares up an appetite at haunted restaurants. David’s first stop is at a historic Texas bar & chili parlor in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kc
seguintoday.com

Seguin Radio KWED announces band for this year’s Freedom Fiesta

(Seguin) – A Seguin native looks to “bring it” in front of his hometown crowd as he hits the stage next month with his 11-piece band, “Jumpstart.”. KWED Radio is excited to announce that the Austin band will be providing this year’s live music during its annual Freedom Fiesta. The celebration will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 2 in downtown Seguin.
SEGUIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
San Antonio Current

San Antonio's Il Forno named one of the 50 best pizzerias in the U.S. by Italian rating guide

Southtown's Il Forno has been named one of the best pizzerias in the United States by Italian rating guide 50 Top Pizza. Known for its cozy digs, local ingredients and the bubbly pies from its handcrafted oven, Il Forno snagged the No. 32 slot in the online guide, curated by Italian scholars and epicures Barbara Guerra, Albert Sapere and Luciano Pignataro.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mysoutex.com

Kenedy Chamber announces 101st annual banquet night

The Kenedy Chamber of Commerce will host its 101st annual banquet on Friday, June 17. The Fiesta Blanca y Caliente, a white hat party, will be held at Our Lady of Peace Church, 605 Karnes St. The event begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are available for $50 each. A ticket...
KENEDY, TX
mysoutex.com

Letters to the editor

Genifer Rucker, president – Christus Spohn Beeville will be leaving Bee County soon to run Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas. We are very sad that we will be losing such a tremendous community leader, but we are so proud of her accomplishments and the faith and confidence that the Christus Health System has in Mrs. Rucker.
BEE COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy