ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

Police actively searching for armed robbery suspect in Fredericksburg

By Krystian Hajduczka
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ZBg6_0gBzMoMf00

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police are actively seeking any suspects involved in an incident that took place early Tuesday morning, when a man was robbed at gunpoint in Fredericksburg.

According to Fredericksburg police, the victim was sitting in his vehicle on the 1700 block of Lafayette Boulevard at around 2:30 a.m. when he was approached by a man he did not know. Police said in a release that the unidentified man — the suspect — pointed a gun at the victim and demanded that the victim hand over his personal belongings. The victim complied. The suspect then drove off in a dark gray SUV.

Fredericksburg officer catches three catalytic converter stealing suspects

Patrol officers set up a perimeter around the scene and began an investigation of the incident, but they were unable to find the suspect. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information that can help identify and locate the suspect is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department at 540-373-3122.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

Shots fired at Tysons Corner Mall Saturday, police say

TYSONS, Va. - Officers are on the scene of a shooting at Tysons Corner Mall Saturday, according to police. According to Fairfax County Police, several shots were fired inside the mall around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Police said a fight broke out between a small group...
TYSONS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fredericksburg, VA
Fredericksburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
fredericksburg.today

City Police investigating armed robbery

Fredericksburg Police actively investigating an armed robbery that occurred June 14thin the 1700 block of Lafayette Boulevard. At approximately 2:30. a.m., a male sitting in his vehicle was approached by an unknown black male who pointed a gun at him and demanded his personal belongings. The victim complied and the suspect left in a dark gray SUV.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police#Nexstar Media Inc
fox5dc.com

1 stabbed in Arlington; police searching for suspect

ARLINGTON, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - One person has been stabbed and Arlington County Police are searching for the suspect, officials reported on Thursday. The incident was reported in the 2400 block of Richmond Highway around 11:27 a.m. Police say the initial dispatch came in as an assault with a weapon.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
cbs17

Gunfire breaks out at Virginia mall during fight, police say

McLEAN, Va. (AP) – Police say a gun was fired when a fight broke out at a northern Virginia mall, but no injuries were reported and there was no active shooter situation. Fairfax County police tweeted that officers were called Saturday afternoon to Tysons Corner Center for a report of shots fired.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WUSA9

11 bomb threats made against Fairfax schools in 6 days

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating multiple bomb threats against Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) over a span of six days. On Saturday, June 11, the Fairfax County Police department was notified by an FCPS IT employee that they had found multiple email threats sent to schools throughout Fairfax County. According to FCPD, even some faculty members were named in the email threats.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Prince William Police arrest stabbing suspect

According to Police, officers were called to the 13900 block of Route 1 in Woodbridge just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14 for a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found bystanders providing first aid to a 25-year-old with stab wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
fox5dc.com

Bomb threats at Fairfax County Public Schools under investigation

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Police are investigating several bomb threats that were made against Fairfax County Public Schools. The district says it received 11 threats since June 11th. An IT employee found numerous emails that were sent to schools throughout the county. Some faculty members were specifically named in the...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy