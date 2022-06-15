ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Monte, CA

Officers killed in El Monte shooting identified

By Daniella De Robbio
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RSio9_0gBzMObt00

EL MONTE, Calif. (KNX) – El Monte Police Department officials identified the two officers killed in a shooting at a motel Tuesday night.

“It is with heavy hearts that the City of El Monte and the El Monte Police Department announce the passing of Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana,” the city said.

Photo credit @KNXNews

The two officers responded to an emergency call about a possible stabbing near Garvey and Central avenues around 5:10 p.m., according to Deputy David Yoo with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said there was an attack of gunfire, but it’s unclear where and when the officers were shot.

Corporal Paredes had been with the El Monte Police Department for 22 years. He is survived by his wife and two kids.

Officer Santana joined the department less than a year ago, after working with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department as a Deputy Sheriff for three years. He is survived by his wife and three kids.

"These two men were loved. They were good men," the city's acting police chief, Capt. Ben Lowry, said. "They paid the ultimate sacrifice. They were murdered by a coward."

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

Teen Dead, Man Injured in Shooting Behind Target in Baldwin Hills

A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 23-year-old man critically wounded Saturday in a possibly gang-related shooting behind a Target store in the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 3:32 p.m. at the Target store at LaCienega and Obama boulevards, according to Officer A. Delatorre...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
El Monte, CA
Crime & Safety
City
El Monte, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in South LA Drive-by Shooting

LOS ANGELES – A man who was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Vermont Knolls area of Los Angeles was identified by county authorities Friday. The shooting was reported about 10:10 p.m. Tuesday at West 83rd and Figueroa streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. James Hall...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot in Van Nuys; Killer on the Loose

A man was fatally shot Friday in the Van Nuys area, and the killer remained at large. The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. at a residence on Kester Avenue. CBS2 reported the victim, who was in his 40s and 50s, was shot multiple times and died at the scene. His...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman Killed in Four-Vehicle Crash in Westchester

LOS ANGELES – A woman was killed and a man suffered non-life- threatening injuries Saturday in a four-vehicle crash in Westchester. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 6:28 a.m. to 6925 S. La Cienega Blvd., said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. “An adult female was trapped...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Central#Knx News 97 1 Fm
foxla.com

Third man killed in Boyle Heights warehouse party shooting identified

LOS ANGELES - Authorities Thursday identified the third of three men fatally shot during a party at a warehouse in Boyle Heights. The shooting was reported about 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Lorena Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Randy Tyson, 25, and Daniel Dunbar,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

AT RISK MISSING PERSON – THOMAS EDWARD MORGAN

LONG BEACH, CA – The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 74-year-old at-risk missing person, Thomas Edward Morgan, who was last seen on June 17, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m. Morgan was last seen near the smoking area of his care facility...
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
KGET

Man killed in Mojave crash Wednesday night identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed in a car crash in Mojave Wednesday night. The coroner’s office said Seanjay Sharma, 37, of Marina Del Rey, was the driver of a vehicle that lost control and rolled over. The crash was reported at around 8:40 […]
MOJAVE, CA
Key News Network

Motorcyclist Killed in Lancaster Traffic Collision

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle on Friday evening, June 17, in the city of Lancaster. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Avenue J-4 and 10th Street West for a traffic collision at approximately 5:44 p.m.
LANCASTER, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Overnight Rancho Mirage shooting leaves one man dead

Update: The Riverside County Sheriff's Department identified the man killed in the shooting as Alejandro Suarez, 43, of Rancho Mirage. Investigators said they are continuing to work to identify a suspect or suspect(s). Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Investigator Anderson of the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Grasso of the The post Overnight Rancho Mirage shooting leaves one man dead appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
Key News Network

Female Trapped After Collision with Tree

Porter Ranch, Los Angeles, CA: A collision with a tree left a female trapped in critical condition on Friday night, June 17, in the Porter Ranch neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. The Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters and paramedics were at the scene of a traffic collision with entrapment...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy