Officers killed in El Monte shooting identified

EL MONTE, Calif. (KNX) – El Monte Police Department officials identified the two officers killed in a shooting at a motel Tuesday night.

“It is with heavy hearts that the City of El Monte and the El Monte Police Department announce the passing of Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana,” the city said.

The two officers responded to an emergency call about a possible stabbing near Garvey and Central avenues around 5:10 p.m., according to Deputy David Yoo with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said there was an attack of gunfire, but it’s unclear where and when the officers were shot.

Corporal Paredes had been with the El Monte Police Department for 22 years. He is survived by his wife and two kids.

Officer Santana joined the department less than a year ago, after working with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department as a Deputy Sheriff for three years. He is survived by his wife and three kids.

"These two men were loved. They were good men," the city's acting police chief, Capt. Ben Lowry, said. "They paid the ultimate sacrifice. They were murdered by a coward."

