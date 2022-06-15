ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawmakers seek federal funds for transportation projects ahead of Olympics

By City News Service
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Sen. Alex Padilla and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D- California, along with three Southern California-based U.S. representatives, introduced legislation today aimed at improving Los Angeles' transportation infrastructure ahead of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic games.

"While the eyes of the world will be on the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028, the work preparing our region for this grand stage is already starting," Padilla said. "The transportation plans made in the coming years will not only make the Olympics and Paralympics run smoothly, but will also be an investment that will benefit commuters and the region for decades to come."

Padilla and Feinstein introduced the Transportation Assistance for Olympic Cities Act with Reps. Julia Brownley, D-Westlake Village, Alan Lowenthal, D-Long Beach, and Grace Napolitano, D-Norwalk.

Padilla's office said the act would allow the U.S. Department of Transportation to give Los Angeles priority for federal transportation grants for projects related to the Olympics. It would also direct the DOT to provide planning assistance for the games, including by developing intermodal transportation plans and expediting federal review of requests related to Olympic events. The legislation would also allow the DOT to provide funding for temporary facilities, equipment, operations and maintenance.

"Everyone in our region is excited to host the upcoming 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games, but we also know that transportation challenges must be tackled head-on not only to assist athletes and spectators for the games, but more broadly, to keep traffic and commerce flowing now and in the future for our busy region," Brownley said.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis, who chairs the Metro Board of Directors, welcomed the legislation, saying "collaboration between local, state and federal government will be critical to ensure that Metro can secure funding for investments not only to serve the 2028 Games but to serve Angelenos for decades to come."

Padilla and Feinstein also introduced the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games Commemorative Coin Act with Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Sherman Oaks. If passed, it will direct the U.S. Treasury Department to mint four coins to commemorate the event.

"This will be a major event in both Los Angeles and American history, that's why I'm also introducing legislation to make a commemorative coin that will honor the 2028 Games and its legacy youth sports programs," Padilla said.

The bill seeks a $5 gold coin, $1 silver coin, half-dollar clad coin and proof silver $1 coin.

