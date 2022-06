Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield continues to receive endorsements from teammates now that he's been replaced by Deshaun Watson atop the club's depth chart. Earlier this month while Mayfield remained away from organized team activities, Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett remarked that the 27-year-old will "land on his feet" somewhere and "can do some pretty good things for a team" when healthy and not dealing with a serious injury to his non-throwing shoulder as he did last season.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO