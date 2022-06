A man working on a South Jersey highway construction project died after falling from a truck early Tuesday. Oligario Rocha Dos Santos, 45, of Elizabeth, was in the back of a box truck that was towing a large air compressor in a closed construction zone on Route 55 northbound in Vineland when he fell from the back of the truck shortly after 1:30 a.m., according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.

ELIZABETH, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO