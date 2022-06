PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The General Assembly passed a bill Friday that would require classrooms to teach kids about Asian American history and culture. If passed, the bill would require all public and secondary schools in Rhode Island to have at least one class of instruction of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander History and culture. It would begin in the 2023-2024 school year.

