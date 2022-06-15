Some youths in Illinois' foster system who are hard to place are being left in jail

Under a bill that's poised to become law in South Carolina, doctors and nurses can refuse to provide non-emergency care, if they object to the treatment on moral or religious grounds. Victoria Hansen is our Lowcountry connection covering the Charleston community, a city she knows well. She grew up in...
FREETOWN, Mass. — Since last fall, Huntah the dog, a not-quite-two-year-old black lab, has been sweeping classrooms and common areas at Freetown Elementary School nearly every week in search of ... COVID. One afternoon in early June, she sniffs around a first-grade classroom while the kids work at their...
The LGBTQ+ community has long celebrated self-expression with drag shows featuring performers in costumes and makeup, impersonating men or women. Witness the popularity of the Emmy Award-winning RuPaul's Drag Race. But Republican legislators in Florida, Arizona, Texas and other states are trying to crack down, with proposals to ban minors from drag shows.
A Utah man has found himself in the middle of a controversy this week over a set of challenge coins he sold on eBay featuring a shocking image. The coins depict the now-infamous, real-life image of a Border Patrol agent chasing down Haitian migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border last September.
A heatwave has gripped the middle third of the U.S. Texas residents have dealt with triple-digit temperatures for nearly two weeks. That's unusual for June. And forecasts show more extreme heat to come, KUT's Jill Ament reports, that has Texans trying to stay cool. JILL AMENT, BYLINE: About 30 miles...
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, Republican Nick Begich and independent Al Gross have advanced to the August special election for the state's only U.S. House seat. Palin and Begich, both Republicans, and Gross, an orthopedic surgeon, were among 48 candidates in last Saturday's special primary for the seat, which was left vacant following the death in March of Republican Rep. Don Young. Young had held the seat for 49 years.
President Biden has approved a major flood disaster declaration for parts of Montana near Yellowstone National Park. Communities along a 200-mile stretch of the Yellowstone River are digging out from under mountains of mud and debris, and some worry that damage will rob them of a summer tourist season. Yellowstone Public Radio's Kayla Desroches reports.
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.
Comments / 0