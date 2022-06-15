ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Tampa Bay mayor make Stanley Cup bet

By David Mullen
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

As the Colorado Avalanche face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock made a friendly wager Wednesday with Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

Hey Mayor @JaneCastor , it’s bettin’ time. I’m putting up some of our world-renowned local craft brews and Colorado steaks. The losing team’s mayor wears the winning team’s jersey. Shame you won’t get to try our beer, the @Avalanche are bringing the #StanleyCup back to Denver! pic.twitter.com/rGfScsyVGt — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) June 15, 2022

If the Avalanche win the series, Castor will send local goodies to the Mile High City and flaunt an Avs jersey.

If Tampa Bay wins its third straight Stanley Cup, Hancock will wear a Lightning jersey and send local brews and steaks to The Big Guava.

"So I heard Mayor Jane Castor said it's time for Lord Stanley to get its Tampa tan once again," Hancock said in a video posted Wednesday on Twitter. "Well, we happen to believe that Lord Stanley belongs in the great state of Colorado, in the Mile High City of Denver."

Alright @MayorHancock , the bet is ON!⚡️ I have no doubt our @TBLightning are heading for a #3peat & will crush the @Avalanche in the #StanleyCupFinals . But to play along, I picked up some iconic Tampa goodies for our little wager.Don't get too attached, we're in it to win it! pic.twitter.com/40fZJgFcFk — Jane Castor (@JaneCastor) June 15, 2022

The Avalanche are returning to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001 when they defeated the New Jersey Devils in a seven-game series.

The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

