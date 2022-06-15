Caldwell Parish Police Jury issues Burn Ban
CALDWELL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that the Caldwell Parish Police Jury issued a Burn Ban for all outdoor burning.
CALDWELL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that the Caldwell Parish Police Jury issued a Burn Ban for all outdoor burning.
MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.https://www.myarklamiss.com/
Comments / 0