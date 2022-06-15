TRIO OF BANDITS: CT men charged for robbery spree at 8 convenience stores, smoke shops

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Three men were indicted on Tuesday by a federal grand jury in connection with a series of robberies at convenience stores and smoke shops across Connecticut earlier this year, according to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

According to the indictment and court documents, Efrain Deleon, 24, Steven Galarza, 58, and Gilberto Deleon, 56, are accused of robbing the following retail locations of cash, cigarettes and jewelry between Feb. 27 and March 22:

• Feb. 27 – Scott’s Village Mobil Gas Station, 843 Farmington Ave., Farmington

• March 2 – Mystic Mobil Gas Station, 66 Whitehall Avenue, Mystic

• March 3 – Shell Gas Station, 168 Bridge Street, East Windsor

• March 3 – Food Bag, 960 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike, Southington

• March 5 – Valero Gas Station, 1 Main Street, Ellington

• March 5 – Sunoco Gas Station, 446 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor

• March 8 – Smoker’s Discount World, 636 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield

• March 16 – Cove Smoke Market, 841 Cove Road, Stamford

The indictment also alleges Deleon, Galarza and Deleon committed the robberies using fake firearms that were designed to appear similar to real firearms.

Prosecutors said each man is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery and eight counts of Hobbs Act Robbery.

Each face a maximum prison sentence of 20 years on each count if convicted.