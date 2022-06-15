ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Lake, IL

2022 Summer Youth Sports - Basketball Training #1 (7 to 9 yrs old)

 3 days ago

This 5-week basketball class will help you to the next level. We will enhance the basics you may have learned, along...

Sandwich Cancels 2022 Varsity Football Season

Is it an alarming trend or just a temporary, isolated problem for Sandwich High School?. The school announced Thursday that they are canceling their varsity football season for this fall. The message states “The Sandwich High School Athletics Administration and coaches have decided that in the best interest of our students safety that we will cancel the 2022 varsity football season.
Former Naperville Central HS and WNBA Star Candace Parker Named One of the IBCA’s 60-Most Influential People of the Last 50 Years

It would be hard to dispute that Candace Parker may be the greatest Women’s basketball player to come out of Illinois. Candace earned every honor possible in leading Naperville Central to state titles in 2003 and 2004. Besides being an All-Stater and prep All-American her greatest honors were being selected Ms. Illinois Basketball in 2002, 2003 & 2004. Many remember the national headline when she dunked in game competition. Candace also won the slam-dunk competition against the boys in the 2004 McDonald’s All-American game. When her prep career concluded Parker scored 2,768 points (23 ppg.) and had 1,592 rebounds (13.2 rpg.).
2 students recognized for helping fellow student who was ‘brutally beaten,’ hospitalized in Round Lake

Two girls were recently awarded during a village board meeting for intervening and helping a fellow student who suffered serious injuries after being attacked in Round Lake. Shekinah and Sandra, who are 12 and 13 years old, were presented the Distinguished Community Service Commendation during the June 6 board meeting for the Village of Round […] The post 2 students recognized for helping fellow student who was ‘brutally beaten,’ hospitalized in Round Lake appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
15 Best Things to Do in Oswego, IL

Oswego is a fast-growing village approximately 45 miles west of Chicago. It's on the gorgeous banks of the Fox River and offers numerous parks with distinctive features. There are also various restaurant establishments worth visiting where you may appreciate and relish multiple cuisines. After restorations, the downtown is now a...
10 Best Italian Restaurants In Chicago, Illinois

There are lots of things that go into planning a visit to Chicago, Illinois. You have to look for the best hotels, fun family activities to explore, and restaurants for you to grab a bite to eat at. You also need to set aside some money and look for flight arrangements. It may take you months to plan the perfect vacation. Since you have many things to plan, we’ll help you out a little bit by giving you a list of the top 10 Italian restaurants in Chicago starting with number 10.
Father's Day Fishing Frenzy

The Father's Day Fishing Frenzy will be on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lakefront Park located at 71 Nippersink Blvd Fox Lake, IL. Bring your fishing poles for a morning of fishing off the shores of Nippersink Lake. This event will take place during Illinois Free Fishing Days: June 18- June 21. The Illinois DNR Division of Fisheries allows anglers to fish without purchasing a fishing license, salmon stamp or inland trout stamp. For questions - Please call the Parks and Recreation Department at (224) 225-1404.
Boy, 6, dies after Sunday crash on Jane Addams Memorial Tollway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 6-year-old Rockford boy has died, four days after a crash on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway, which also left his mother and six other children injured.David Sanders was injured when his mother's 2003 GMC Yukon hit the left wall along the tollway near Milepost 61 in Hoffman Estates, then veered across the road into a ditch, and rolled over around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.Sanders was seriously injured and was taken to a hospital, where he died Thursday, according to Illinois State Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.Sanders' mother and six other children were injured in the crash, and were taken to various hospitals. Updates on their conditions were not immediately available.
Hidden Tropical-Like Beach in Illinois with Beautiful Blue Water

If you just can't swing the flights and hotel costs for a Caribbean beach vacation this summer, this beach will be a very satisfying substitute for your entire family. Sand under your feet and blue water are all you really need to start purging your brain of work and life stress. Throw in a blue sky, sunlight, a light breeze, and some good reggae music and you'd swear that you just left Illinois for the Bahamas.
Headed to Ribfest? 5 things to know before you go

WHEATON, Ill. — After a two-year absence, Ribfest returns for its 33rd run with four days of music, carnival games and rides, and, of course, ribs. 1. New dates and a new location In addition to pulling back from the 4th of July and becoming a Father’s Day weekend event, the festival has moved to […]
Fox Lake Police Department begins Fourth of July safety campaign to encourage safe and sober driving

Fox Lake Police Department begins Fourth of July safety campaign to encourage safe and sober driving. Fox Lake, Illinois- Fox Lake Police Department announced its plans for July Fourth traffic enforcement with a focus on impaired and unbuckled drivers. The safety campaign will run from June 16 through the early-morning hours of July 5 to encompass three summer weekends leading up to and after Independence Day.
Illinois father allegedly drowned three young children in bathtub

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. — An Illinois father allegedly drowned his three young children in a bathtub before placing them in a bed on Monday, leaving a note for his wife. The Round Lake Beach Police Department said they were contacted on Monday just before 2 p.m. for a wellness check at a home. When they arrived, they found three children dead inside the home. The children were later identified as 2-year-old Gideon, 2-year-old Cassidy and 5-year-old Bryant, according to WGN-TV.
Body of Chicago man found in Illinois River near Utica

The body of a Chicago man who went into the Illinois River at Starved Rock State Park Sunday has been found, according to the LaSalle County Coroner's Office. Illinois Conservation Police recovered the body of 21-year-old Giovannie E. Sanchez on the south bank of the river near the Route 178 Bridge in Utica.
