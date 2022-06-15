ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Patriot Place Summer Flicks Series!

worcestercentralkidscalendar.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatriot Place announced they will be hosting a free, family-friendly outdoor movie series on select Wednesday nights throughout the summer. These special summers screenings are free to the public, and anyone interested in attending is encouraged to bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the movie and a summer evening at...

worcestercentralkidscalendar.com

Boston Globe

Vote: Where’s the best place to get ice cream in Massachusetts?

Tell us your favorite shop and what to order. With summer almost officially here, it’s time to think about some serious things like ice cream. We know that Bostonians are experts at naming their favorite flavors, toppings, and the ultimate question: What’s the best ice cream shop in Massachusetts?
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Retiring owners plan to sell Massachusetts-based Marathon Sports

BOSTON — Popular running stores in the Boston area and in two other New England states will soon have a new owner. Marathon Sports is being sold to Fleet Feet in a deal that's expected to close in July, the businesses announced. The sale will coincide with the retirements of current Marathon Sports owners Colin and Penny Peddie.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Entertainment
State
Massachusetts State
Boston, MA
Massachusetts Entertainment
whdh.com

Brockton warns public of sighted black bear

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton officials advised residents to be aware of a black bear that was sighted in the area early Thursday morning. Through a Facebook post, city officials warned the public that the bear had been sighted in the area of North Pearl street and Healey Terrance around 4:30 a.m. and advised residents to take the necessary precautions.
BROCKTON, MA
Travel Maven

9 of the most Beautiful Restaurants in Massachusetts

From rolling green hills in the north to quaint coastal cities and towns, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Massachusetts. It's no surprise that there are many gorgeous restaurants located here. Whether you're looking for incredible views or vibey dinner spots, you'll find it here on this list. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 beautiful restaurants.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Hey Boo-Boo! Bear casually strolls through front yard in Walpole, Massachusetts

WALPOLE, Mass. — A viewer has shared video with NewsCenter 5 showing a bear walking through their front yard in Walpole, Massachusetts. The video from the viewer's Ring home security camera shows what appears to be a black bear casually strolling from one side of the front lawn, across the driveway and to the other side of the yard.
WALPOLE, MA
hot969boston.com

Taunton Woman Pregnant with Quadruplets Calls Into The GetUp Crew

**UPDATE** Ashley called into the Getup Crew this morning to talk to us about having quadruplets. Listen to the podcast HERE. A Taunton woman, who already has 4 kids between she and her boyfriend, is expecting quadruplets. Ashley Ness actually found out about the quadruplets, who were conceived naturally, earlier this year at a routine doctor appointment. “(The ultrasound tech) starts looking, and she says, ‘Honey you’re having four babies,’ I said, ‘I’m sorry, what?” Ness said. Ness says she once struggled getting pregnant and now, she has four on the way. Ashley is 22 weeks right now and doctors plan to deliver the quads via C-section between 30 and 32 weeks. Many friends are stepping up to help including one who created a Gofundme for her and her family. If you’d like to donate, you can visit the site HERE.
TAUNTON, MA
nshoremag.com

Top Five North Shore Golf Courses for Father’s Day This Weekend

With Father’s Day around the corner, the 2022 U.S. Open sweeping through Massachusetts, and summer in full swing, golfers are looking for places to play in the North Shore. Although more well known for private courses like Essex Country Club, Myopia Hunt Club, and Salem Country Club, the North Shore is also home to several excellent public and semi-private golf courses.
BEVERLY, MA
Awful Announcing

WBZ “most Massachusetts news report of all time” goes viral, featuring a vox pop on dinosaur extinction

We have a soft spot for strange local news stories around here, even when they’re not about sports. The latest great one comes from Matt Shearer of Boston CBS Radio affiliate WBZ. Shearer’s segment on the closing of one of three Market Basket (a New England supermarket chain) locations on Boston Road in Middlesex County town Billerica, a segment originally featured on WBZ’s TikTok channel, got spotlighted by NBC’s Ben Collins on Twitter as “the most Massachusetts news report of all time”:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

All-you-can-eat ice cream: Scooper Bowl heads to Foxboro

FOXBORO -  The Scooper Bowl is coming back in-person, but this year it's at a different venue than what some fans of the nation's largest all-you-can-eat ice cream festival might be used to.Instead of a multi-day event on Boston's City Hall Plaza, the fundraiser for cancer research will be held Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. at Patriot Place in Foxboro for the first time."Attendees will sample a variety of frozen treats in all their favorite flavors while enjoying live music and fun interactive activities for the whole family," organizers say.   Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for kids 5 to 12 years old. Children under 5 get in free. All proceeds will benefit the Jimmy Fund and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.The Scooper Bowl has raised more than $7 million for cancer research since 1983. 
94.3 WCYY

You Could Be the Next Keeper of This Remote New England Lighthouse

Thousands of people flock to New England each and every summer to take in the beauty of the ocean and to lay their eyes on a signature coastline dwelling: a classic New England lighthouse. While most people just want to visit, snap a photo and move on, what if you could become a lighthouse's keeper for an entire summer? An opportunity has arisen as the Bakers Island Light Station is looking for a new keeper for the summer of 2023.
SALEM, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Children’s affiliation — and expansion — make a lot of sense

IN A recent opinion piece in Commonwealth, Paul Hattis expressed support for the proposed affiliation between Boston Children’s Hospital and Franciscan Children’s. At a time when behavioral health is in crisis, there is more need than ever for our two hospitals to combine their collective experience and expertise to create a unique system of pediatric behavioral health and rehabilitative care, research, and teaching.
BOSTON, MA

