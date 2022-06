NEW YORK -- The host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico were revealed Thursday in New York City. The 2026 edition of the tournament will be the largest ever with a new 48-team format featuring 80 games, which means we'll be treated to 16 additional teams and 16 additional games than the current format. This will be the first time three countries have joined forces to host a tournament, and Mexico will be the first nation to ever have three different men's World Cups in their soil. As a result, 16 venues were selected across the three countries split by three regional hubs: West, Central and East.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO