COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A vehicle with a body inside was recovered from the Ocmulgee River at 8:50 a.m. Thursday morning in Bleckley County. According to a release from the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded to Dykes Landing on the Ocmulgee in reference to a vehicle located in the river. While removing the vehicle, Deputies found what appeared to be a body inside of the vehicle.

BLECKLEY COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO