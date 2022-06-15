Palmdale mall fetches $57M from Texas investor

An established multifamily developer filed plans for a nearly 100,000 square foot self storage project in North Hollywood, a project that’s part of the firm’s broader push into self storage. Century City-based LaTerra Development filed its application with the planning department in late April, and the application was...
Rancho Cucamonga-based firm Income Property Investments bought a Motel 6 location near Los Angeles International Airport. The 266–room property at 5101 West Century Boulevard in Inglewood sold for $46 million, according to documents filed with Los Angeles County––or about $173,000 per room. The seller is G6 Hospitality, which operates 1,400 economy hotels under the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands.
A San Francisco developer has filed plans to build a 261,000-square-foot data center in Vernon. Prime Data Centers, a wholesale data center developer and operator, has proposed a three-story building on 4.5 acres at 4701 S. Santa Fe Ave., five miles south of Downtown Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Business Journal reported.
A historic hunting ranch in the heart of Texas’ Rio Grande Valley that was previously owned by the family of former Senator Lloyd Bentsen has hit the market. The Arrowhead Ranch, an almost 10,000-acre swath of high-fenced brush pastures filled with quail and a private jet runway, is listed for $29.75 million.
California homeowners who have fallen behind on their mortgages and property taxes during the pandemic may be eligible for more mortgage relief. The state has expanded a program to help struggling homeowners who have fallen behind on their mortgage payments and property taxes during the coronavirus pandemic, the San Jose Mercury News reported.
Los Angeles County will spend $163 million on four affordable housing projects planned for Florence-Firestone, Alhambra and the West L.A. VA campus. The $163 million will fund construction of new affordable and permanent supportive housing developments. The Board of Supervisors voted to approve the funds to build 407 units, of...
Pacific Urban Investors has bought an apartment complex near the master planned neighborhood of Warner Center in the San Fernando Valley. The Bay Area-based firm paid $134.5 million for the 324-unit Villas at Woodland Hills complex, or about $415,123 per unit, according to public property records filed with Los Angeles County. The firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A Silicon Valley private equity firm is investing $500 million to build soundstages for TV and film production in Los Angeles, Atlanta and London. Silver Lake, based in Menlo Park, is investing in the expansion of Shadowbox Studios, a production-facility company once known as Blackhall Studios, with more than $1.5 billion in expected development, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The owner of a suburban Chicago mall, a New York firm that spent recent years buying up properties on the brink of foreclosure, is more than three weeks late on a property tax payment. Kohan Retail Investment Group hasn’t paid the first half of a $204,000 tax bill on six...
Los Angeles voters will soon decide whether to add a tax on high-end home sales and some commercial properties to fund housing for low-income residents. The City Council voted unanimously to put a measure on the November ballot to tax sales of homes and commercial properties of more than $5 million to fund programs to create affordable housing and prevent homelessness, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.
A former WeWork space in Midtown that traded for $100 million last week could soon become Fifth Avenue’s latest condo project. Uri Mermelstein’s Top Rock Holdings was the buyer of the office portion of 609 Fifth Avenue, a person familiar with the matter told The Real Deal, adding that the developer plans to build residential condos there.
Just weeks after dropping a quarter-billion dollars for a piece of the former Trump Place apartment buildings on Riverside Boulevard, Douglas Eisenberg is back for seconds. His A&E Real Estate is nearing a deal to buy the neighboring 455-unit tower at 160 Riverside Boulevard from Sam Zell’s Equity Residential, The Real Deal has learned. The purchase price will be around $400 million, or about $763 per square foot, according to people familiar with the matter.
A management company led by Angels baseball owner Arte Moreno wants $5 million to cover the costs of the nixed Angel Stadium deal. An attorney for Moreno’s SRB Management notified the City of Anaheim of plans to file a claim to recover title and inspection costs, consulting and legal fees and other expenses related to the failed $320 million stadium sale, the Orange County Register reported.
It could soon be open season for affordable housing developers at Angel Stadium. State Sen.Tom Umberg has responded to the Angel Stadium corruption scandal with a bill that would require any agency to rebid a property it was trying to sell if the state housing department found it had violated the law, the Orange County Register reported.
Murray Hill is the site of a massive project now in the pipeline that will deliver hundreds of units to the neighborhood. Lalezarian Properties filed plans for a 200-unit mixed-use building at 567 Third Avenue, PincusCo reported. The project is being designed by SLCE Architects. The plans call for a...
The buyer of a newly built $58.5 million Bel Air mansion, identified in reports as hedge fund manager Adam Levinson, took out a $35.1 million mortgage to fund one of the most expensive home sales in Los Angeles this year. The property, at 642 Saint Cloud Road, is a nine-bed,...
