ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeymans Hollow, NY

10th annual Hot Rods in the Hollow

theupstater.com
 3 days ago

COEYMANS HOLLOW — On June 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a car cruise...

theupstater.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theupstater.com

One-room schoolhouse offers glimpse into the past

COEYMANS HOLLOW — It was a time when students used inkwells for their writing utensils, coal kept the classroom warm and female teachers were fired if they got married. Education in years gone by was far different from the high-tech whiteboards, laptops and distance learning classes youngsters have today.
COEYMANS HOLLOW, NY
theupstater.com

Obituary: Irving F. Smith

HANNACROIX – Irving F. “Irv” Smith, 95, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022. Irv was born at home in New Baltimore on May 18, 1927, son of the late Floyd and Marguerite Slingerland Smith. He graduated from Greenville Central School. Irv was a lifelong farmer, operating...
NEW BALTIMORE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy