2022 Stover Fair Theme

By Bulldog Bulletin 06-09-22
 3 days ago

It’s “American Flair” at the 2022 Stover Fair. As the fireworks celebration came to an end at the 2021 Stover Fair, members of the fair board were already thinking about and planning for 2022. The theme for the 2022 Stover Fair is “American Flair.” “The fair board has worked hard all...

KSIS Radio

Sedalia Optimist Club To Hold Fish Fry

The Sedalia Optimist Club will serve a fish fry on Tuesday, July 12 from 4 to 8 p.m., at Little Big Horn, 150 South Limit, as a fund-raiser for youth programs in the area. On the menu will be fish, cole slaw, baked beans, hush puppies and a drink for $12.50. Children 10 and under are $6.50.
SEDALIA, MO
CJ Coombs

This historic Bothwell cliffside mansion of 31 rooms in Sedalia, Missouri uses natural caves for air conditioning

Close up of the west front of Bothwell Lodge in Sedalia, Missouri.RebelAt at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, John Homer Bothwell considered a wealthy lawyer in Sedalia, Missouri, purchased property that’s been referred to as Stoneyridge Farm and the castle on the hill. From the years of 1897 through 1928, he built a lodge that was intended to be a home in the summer high on a rock bluff that overlooked a valley. One of the peculiarities about this piece of construction is that during the construction, a natural cave was discovered. There was the consideration that maybe the caves could be a source of natural air conditioning. Noteworthy, the limestone that was used in the building of this lodge was found on site.
SEDALIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

32221 N Buck Creek Road, Gravois Mills, Missouri 65057

Amazing inexpensive opportunity to purchase 2 parcels of land totaling 2.76 Acres within minutes of the Lake with great views out onto a large undeveloped forest with abundant wildlife. Construction of a 2 bedroom & 1 Bath 864 sq. ft house was started on the property and is just waiting for your finishing touches. Walls, roof & and subfloors are in place. Would be great for developers who want to add additional homes on the Lots, Fix n Flippers, Employee Housing, or someone wanting a weekend retreat with Black Top Roads to the property. It has a Private Well and a Wood Burning Furnace. No Septic as of yet. This property is priced to sell quickly and is being sold As-Is since the Interior and Septic were not completed. It wouldn't take long to finish off the inside. Minutes from Laurie with the solitude of a forest.
GRAVOIS MILLS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Beer Garden#Stover#Carnival Rides#Festival#The Stover Stock Show#Ffa#American Legion Drive
KIX 105.7

A Missouri Small Town Ranks Among The Nation’s Best Places To Visit

Rock musician John Mellencamp had a hit song called 'Small Town'. Missouri has a lot of small towns. The Census defines a small town as incorporated areas of less than 5000 residents. I know when I drive from Sedalia to Jefferson City, I pass through Syracuse Missouri, and according to Google, the population in 2020 was only 155 people. That's pretty small.
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Holden Man Injured After Sideswiping Truck

A Holden man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2009 Mazda Tribute, driven by 31-year-old Jacob D. Carver of Holden, was on Highway B, south of SW 1000th Road at 7:11 p.m., when he traveled into the northbound lane and sideswiped a northbound 2005 Ford F-150, driven by Derek L. Culbertson of Holden.
HOLDEN, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA MAN DIES IN JOHNSON COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH

A 48-year-old Sedalia man was killed in a two-vehicle traffic crash in Johnson County on Thursday, June 16. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as a westbound Honda motorcycle, driven by Ira Baldwin, struck the rear of a westbound Nissan Titan, driven by 41-year-old Ered Jackson, of Warrensburg. Baldwin was ejected off the bike.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Firefighters investigate fire damaging restaurant in Dixon, Mo.

DIXON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a fire at a restaurant in Dixon. Firefighters responded to the Wagon Wheel restaurant around 5 a.m. on Thursday. Fire Chief Dennis Lachowicz says they were able to respond within minutes. “We were informed that there was...
DIXON, MO
mykdkd.com

Henry County Sheriff’s Report (6/15)

Motor vehicle crash 13/NN; Motor vehicle crash 7/U; Contacted regarding animal complaint / HBO; Suspicious vehicle 20 blk NW 471 Rd UTL; Contacted regarding threats / HBO; Contacted regarding animal complaint / HBO; Contacted regarding stealing / HBO; Debris in Highway 300 blk S. Hwy 13; Contacted regarding identity theft / report taken; Business panic alarm – 2700 blk NW Hwy 7 / verified false.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City man accused of stealing Humvee from Missouri National Guard

COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Cole County Prosecutor's Office has filed a charge against a Jefferson City man accused of stealing a Humvee from the Missouri National Guard. James R. Wilson, 36, is charged in Cole County with one felony count of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. Investigators found the stolen Missouri National Guard The post Jefferson City man accused of stealing Humvee from Missouri National Guard appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Brumley man hurt Monday night in motorcycle crash

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Crews flew a Brumley man to a hospital after a motorcycle crash in Miller County on Monday night. The crash happened around 10:05 p.m. in the 100 block of Hidden Bluff Circle in Brumley, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a motorcycle driven by Keith C. Browning, 70, The post Brumley man hurt Monday night in motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BRUMLEY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Murder suspect brought back to Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A suspect charged in a 2020 murder who was arrested in Las Vegas is in the Boone County jail Thursday night. Maurice Banks is charged with three felonies in connection with the death of Jermaine Spain in November 2020. He is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed criminal action. The The post Murder suspect brought back to Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Bipartisan opioid legislation that was approved unanimously by Missouri Legislature to be signed

Bipartisan legislation aimed at increasing opioid addiction treatment will be signed into law by Missouri’s governor on Thursday morning in Jefferson City. The governor will sign six bills today, including legislation from State Rep. Dirk Deaton (R-Noel). His bill gives the state Department of Corrections and the Judiciary access to Missouri’s opioid addiction treatment and recovery fund to pay for treatment and law enforcement costs.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Woman charged after shooting outside club in central Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Prosecutor's Office filed charges Tuesday against a woman accused of a shooting outside a club in central Columbia. Prosecutors have charged Daneisha L. Harvey, 26, of Columbia with two counts of armed criminal action, one count of first-degree assault, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon. The The post Woman charged after shooting outside club in central Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

BOONVILLE RESIDENTS CHARGED AFTER EXECUTION OF SEARCH WARRANT

Two Boonville residents have been arrested and charged with felonies after authorities executed a search warrant in Cooper County on Monday, June 13. According to a release from Cooper County Sheriff Chris Class, members of the Cooper County Sheriff’s Office and East Central Drug Task Force executed the search warrant at a residence in the 12000 block on Highway 5 after information was obtained of a child being exposed to narcotics. During the investigation, authorities say narcotics, drug paraphernalia, firearms and items used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine were seized.
BOONVILLE, MO

