2022 Stover Fair Theme

Amazing inexpensive opportunity to purchase 2 parcels of land totaling 2.76 Acres within minutes of the Lake with great views out onto a large undeveloped forest with abundant wildlife. Construction of a 2 bedroom & 1 Bath 864 sq. ft house was started on the property and is just waiting for your finishing touches. Walls, roof & and subfloors are in place. Would be great for developers who want to add additional homes on the Lots, Fix n Flippers, Employee Housing, or someone wanting a weekend retreat with Black Top Roads to the property. It has a Private Well and a Wood Burning Furnace. No Septic as of yet. This property is priced to sell quickly and is being sold As-Is since the Interior and Septic were not completed. It wouldn't take long to finish off the inside. Minutes from Laurie with the solitude of a forest.

GRAVOIS MILLS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO