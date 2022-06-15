ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Susan Everitt on Augusta Red Cross on Assisting Local Service Members & Veterans

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSusan Everitt is the Executive Director of the American Red Cross...

Local VA Medical Center Observes Pride Month

The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta is celebrating the contributions of the LGBTQ+ community, including the LGBTQ+ Veteran patients under their care. Dr. Jennifer Merrifield, Charlie Norwood VA clinical psychologist and LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator said, “We want CSRA Veterans to know our doors are open to all Veterans. We want them to talk about all aspects of their lives with their provider, and that includes their sexual orientation and gender identities, so we can offer individualized, compassionate care to every Veteran.”
Columbia County continues expanding with fun family events

COLUMBIA COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County continues to be one of the top growing areas nationwide. With all the growth, county leaders are making sure families have plenty of places to have fun. Janet Wheatley has lived in Columbia County almost all her life, and in the past year and...
Juneteenth is more than a holiday for the Black community

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This weekend is not only about celebrating Black American history but learning why this holiday is so important to the Black community. Festivities are already going at Augusta Tech for their Juneteenth BBQ. Preparations for Juneteenth events started Friday, setting up the stage for live music,...
HUB for Community Innovation announces two day opening event

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – After over a year of construction and hard work The Hub for community innovation is getting ready to open it’s doors to the community. The Hub consists of two buildings, with the first being a multi resource center for 4 non-profits, including Augusta Locally Grown, Augusta University Literacy Center, Harrisburg Family […]
Rabid fox attacks Richmond County resident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County resident was attacked by a fox when it was passing through the victim’s yard June 9 in the Lake Olmstead area of Augusta, authorities said. Augusta Animal Services responded to the scene and collected the fox. The Richmond County Health Department Environmental...
Columbia County developers plan community for retirees

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Developers hope to build a new retirement community in Columbia County. This plan calls for 107 acres of land by Old Pearre Place and Clanton Road to be rezoned to create what Columbia County Planning calls the first of its kind, exclusively for those over 55.
Kemp to attend groundbreaking for Augusta recycling plant

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will be making his way to Augusta for a groundbreaking ceremony of a new recycling and copper smelting facility. Brought by the company Aurubis, the new plant is supposed to bring 125 jobs to the area and will be the first of its kind in the U.S.
Local food bank and YMCA to hold press conference for food pantry program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- More local families will soon have better access to food. Thursday morning a big announcement will be made between the Wilson Family Y and Golden Harvest food bank. Cheryl’s Kitchen’ is a program that’s been around for years. Now it’s expanding it’s initiatives for families in need. One of those includes extending […]
Drexel Clark of Augusta Technical College, Culinary Arts Program

Department Head of the Culinary Arts Program at Augusta Technical College talks about the Culinary Arts Program and what students can expect to learn once enrolled. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
NewsChannel 6 visits Trenton, S.C. for Your Hometown

TRENTON, S.C. (WJBF) – Edgefield County! The NewsChannel 6 family is heading your way tonight! WJBF will host “Your Hometown” in Trenton ahead of tomorrow’s 50th Ridge Peach Festival. Brad Means, Jennie Montgomery and Tim Miller will broadcast there LIVE from the town park at 4, 5 and 6. Make sure to stop by and […]
Downtown businesses talk safety after deadly shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ahead of Juneteenth, we were in downtown Augusta talking with businesses to find out how they are approaching safety just a week after a deadly shooting. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office tells us both suspects charged in 21-year-old Logan Etterlee’s murder are now in custody. De’Andre...
Local boutique to open fourth location in Village at Riverwatch shopping center

A local women’s boutique will be the newest addition to the Village at Riverwatch Shopping Center. My Story Augusta, selling a variety of trendy women’s fashion clothes, accessories and gifts, will be opening its fourth location in the CSRA. They broke ground on the new store location on May 10, 2022 and anticipate opening at the end of the year.
Augusta’s 5th Street Pedestrian Bridge Shines at Night, Now Nearly Complete

Augusta’s 5th Street Pedestrian Bridge is nearing completion. “This has been a long project. I know a lot of it has been caused because of covid and the supply shortages, but just to see this project finally lit up, I think it’s going to be hopefully a catalyst for downtown,” says District 8 Commissioner Brandon Garrett. See more.
New 'Active Adult' Residential Community Proposed for Columbia County

A nearly-200-unit neighborhood aimed at “active adults” is being proposed for more than 100 acres of Columbia County land near William Few Parkway. Developers submitted a zoning narrative for The Laurels to the county’s planning department June 10. The applicants are requesting the rezoning of 107.94 acres from residential agricultural use to a planned residential development use. See more.
