Susan Everitt on Augusta Red Cross on Assisting Local Service Members & Veterans

The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta is celebrating the contributions of the LGBTQ+ community, including the LGBTQ+ Veteran patients under their care. Dr. Jennifer Merrifield, Charlie Norwood VA clinical psychologist and LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator said, “We want CSRA Veterans to know our doors are open to all Veterans. We want them to talk about all aspects of their lives with their provider, and that includes their sexual orientation and gender identities, so we can offer individualized, compassionate care to every Veteran.”

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO