Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she's not surprised by the video released by the Jan. 6 panel on Barry Loudermilk's tour before the Capitol attack: "I work with people who wish me harm."
Visitors took pictures in the complex the day before the attack. What happened: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said video showing Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.) giving a tour of the Capitol complex the day before the Jan. 6 insurrection raises many further questions, but wasn't surprised to be specifically named by one...www.politico.com
Comments / 120