Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she's not surprised by the video released by the Jan. 6 panel on Barry Loudermilk's tour before the Capitol attack: "I work with people who wish me harm."

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisitors took pictures in the complex the day before the attack. What happened: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said video showing Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.) giving a tour of the Capitol complex the day before the Jan. 6 insurrection raises many further questions, but wasn't surprised to be specifically named by one...

Township Green
2d ago

AOC should go to the border and cry at the fence like she did when Trump was the POTUS. There's way more to cry about now since Biden opened our border day one by signing an executive order to stop the wall from being finished and put in Catch and Release policy instead of keeping Trump's Remain in Mexico policy. Last month alone 240,000 illegally entered. SAVE AMERICA VOTE REPUBLICAN TRUMP2024🇺🇸

JR
2d ago

The pictures being taken was on historical picture on the wall, the ones all the capital police knows is true! All the accusers need is to be questioned by the FBI because if they lie it’s a crime it the kangaroo courts knows it!

Rosemary Borg Kertis
2d ago

Are you really serious about what you just said?? This country can only hope the Republicans regain a majority in the midterm. Otherwise God help our country at the hands of the current administration

Congress & Courts
Politics
Adam Schiff says it's 'puzzling' and 'deeply troubling' that the DOJ did not prosecute Meadows and Scavino

Meadows and Scavino refused to cooperate with a subpoena from the House January 6 committee.Rep. Adam Schiff said the DOJ's decision could set a dangerous precedent. Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff said it was "deeply troubling" that the Department of Justice refused to prosecute former President Donald Trump's former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and former Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino.
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
