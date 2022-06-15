ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Tucker Barnhart, former Reds catcher, makes MLB pitching debut for Detroit Tigers

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kzACo_0gBzEeFj00

Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart had an opportunity Wednesday to do something that he didn't get to do in his first eight Major League Baseball seasons for the Cincinnati Reds: pitch.

Barnhart pitched the top of the 9th inning of a 13-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox. He allowed an infield single but got Leury Garcia to ground into a double play. He gave up a double to Jose Abreu and an RBI single to Yoan Moncada before getting former Loveland High School standout Adam Engel to pop out for the third out of the inning.

Social media reactions:

Barnhart, 31, is hitting .233 this season, his first with Detroit.

Last week, Barnhart tweeted support for former teammate Tyler Stephenson when Stephenson broke his thumb:

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Tucker Barnhart, former Reds catcher, makes MLB pitching debut for Detroit Tigers

Comments / 0

 

