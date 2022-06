Four in the morning, at 37°-50.72’ N 122°-18.94’ W in the San Francisco Bay, River Pember heard a thud. Her 26-foot sailboat had struck sand and, over the next couple of hours, as the water slowly receded with the tide, the vessel began to keel, ending up at a 45-degree angle. At sunrise, Pember and her two crew members jumped off the boat onto dry land. It would be another few hours before others would arrive and make a fire to keep warm.

