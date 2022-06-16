Increasing need for supplies, support for foster families and relative caregivers
By Lexi Nahl
cw34.com
3 days ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — This month, Governor Ron DeSantis approved new funding to help foster families and related caregivers, but there are plenty of children who need help who won't be reached in Palm Beach County. The 'Place of Hope' nonprofit organization takes in hundreds of...
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — For the second year in a row since signed into law as a federal holiday, the city of Fort Pierce and leaders from St. Lucie County celebrated Juneteenth. On Friday, hundreds from across the community took part in a nearly mile-long walk for peace. “We’re...
MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office held a job fair Saturday and hundreds of applicants turned out, braving the high heat. CBS News Miami cameras caught dozens standing in line outside the Public Safety Building on Broward Boulevard in feel-like temperatures nearing the triple digits. They were there to apply to be 911 operators, to join the law enforcement agency's regional communications team.A few months ago, BSO was one of many agencies across the country suffering a dispatcher shortage. BSO received $4 million from the county commission to make salaries competitive and bring people on board. The pay starts at...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Landlords now have to give advanced notice of significant rent hikes in West Palm Beach. The city announced on June 16 that a new ordinance adopted by the city requires landlords to give 60 days' written notice if their tenants lease is being terminated or if their rent will increase by more than 5 percent.
June 17, 2022– The Palm Beach Children’s Hospital at St. Mary’s Medical Center collects 347 boxes of cereal, with 3,806 servings at its annual Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive. The goal is to provide a healthy breakfast to area children and adults struggling with hunger during the summer months. The donation is benefitting the WPB and Belle Glade Boys and Girls Clubs.
I was a preschool teacher for 11 years and I can tell you that you parents rely on the expertise of teachers for many things. Teachers are trained to educate children. They become therapists for parents as well. With every child being unique, a teacher’s experience in dealing with a multitude of issues, whether it’s behavioral or developmental, at home or school, they are always learning and using their experiences to help the next child in any way they can.
[TAMARAC] – During this weeks’ qualifying period, Dr. Kicia Daniel filed her documents to officially enter the race to become the next Tamarac City Commissioner in District 4. The election is on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Dr. Daniel was born in Jamaica and is a Plantation High School...
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County became the second entity in South Florida to help residents whose rent has increased amid an affordable housing crisis and left some people homeless or scrambling to find affordable places to stay. County Commissioners recently approved an ordinance which now requires landlords to...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Village of Royal Palm Beach unanimously approved of an ordinance that would now require landlords to give tenants at least a 60-day notice if there is a rent increase of more than 5%. "Something’s been put in place to try to deal with...
Broward County—Stepping up efforts to protect the environment by reducing the amount of waste, Broward County has banned single use plastic straws and beverage stirrers on countyowned properties. County Commissioners approved the ban, which also includes confetti and sky lanterns, during their regular meeting last week. County commissioners said...
R. iviera Beach, Fla. – Aa group of Riviera Beach clergy is determined to Reimagine Riviera Beach and have formulated an initiative entitled Riviera Beach CAN! CAN stands for Clergy Advocate Network. Lead Pastor Dr. Tony F. Drayton, of St. James Missionary Baptist Church in the heart of Riviera,...
I have been a lawyer for more than 50-years. Served in the Florida House of Representatives and the Florida Senate. I’ve been appointed to the Florida Commission on Ethics three times. But none of those titles hold a candle to being called Dad and Grandpa. Like most of you,...
U.S. military veterans now can count themselves included in the City of Westlake’s effort to create affordability for qualified homebuyers in the red-hot Palm Beach County real estate market, according to Mayor JohnPaul O’Connor. At the Tuesday, June 7 meeting of the Westlake City Council, O’Connor saw the...
A former Delray Beach employee has filed suit against the city, saying he was discriminated against, and eventually fired, because of his race and nationality. Two supervisors in Delray Beach’s public works department discriminated against the department’s sole Black and Haitian employee, Denis Placide, a project supervisor, according to claims in a lawsuit filed against the city this week. ...
Update: BSO tweeted Thursday afternoon that registration for the upcoming job fair is closed. They are urging people to apply online at: https://jobs.sheriff.orgFORT LAUDERDALE - Need a good-paying job? The Broward Sheriff's Office will be offering civilian jobs with a starting pay of nearly $57,000 with full benefits.So, what's the catch? The law enforcement agency is looking for 911 operators. BSO will be holding a job fair this Saturday at their Public Safety Building, at 2601 West Broward Boulevard, starting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In the past, BSO has said that to qualify, you must be able to multi-task, have excellent listening and comprehension skills, and can remain calm while communicating with callers during a crisis.Those who are hired, BSO said, will enjoy competitive salaries and benefits, including paid vacation and holidays, health insurance and enrollment in the Florida Retirement System.
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A bear caused a stir in Royal Palm on Saturday. The bear climbed up a tree behind a home on Belmont Drive in the Saratoga Lakes subdivision, near HL Johnson Elementary. "I just looked out my window and saw a bear on my...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — See the best photos from the biggest stories of last week. Veteran told by management to take down American Flag outside his Riviera Beach home. Flag Day, observed annually on June 14, commemorates the day the United States adopted the stars and stripes...
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — South Florida continued its celebration of Juneteenth on Saturday. In Riviera Beach, the city hosted its Juneteenth and Centennial Parade, which began at 9 a.m. The festivities started on Broadway Avenue and continued to 13th Street. In Vero Beach, residents celebrated at the Juneteenth...
WEST PALM BEACH — Fourteen candidates are vying for four seats on the Palm Beach County School Board, which sets policies and oversees billions of dollars for the 10th largest school district in the United States.
And though school board races are nonpartisan, meaning candidates' party affiliations are left off the ballot, the push to fill school board seats has become increasingly political.
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Christopher Coppet. The 12-year-old boy was last seen on Wednesday in Belle Glade. Christopher has been diagnosed ADHD and is high-function Autistic. Anyone with any information on Christopher Coppet’s whereabouts is asked to call...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) confirmed a bear sighting in the Village of Royal Palm Beach Saturday. The bear was seen near Crestwood and Royal Palm Beach boulevards around 8 a.m. "There’s a jogger, so I’m looking at this jogger and...
