ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Two people were shot overnight in two separate incidents. Both were taken to Rochester General Hospital for their injuries. The first one happened on Chapin Street at around midnight. Police say the victim, a 24-year-old female resident of Rochester, was taken to RGH in a personal car. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries to the upper body.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO