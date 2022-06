Katherine Brunt has announced her retirement from Test cricket as the England seamer intends to concentrate what is left of her career on the shortest formats.The 36-year-old, who will continue to be available for one-day internationals and Twenty20s, is England Women’s third highest wicket-taker with 51 dismissals in 14 Tests at a supreme average of 21.52.Brunt made her international debut in August 2004 and 12 months later, in just her third Test, her nine-wicket match haul helped England win an Ashes series outright for the first time in 42 years.Brunt took her third five-wicket haul in Test cricket in last...

