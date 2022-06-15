ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Man found dead in Death Valley National Park

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i7aY6_0gBzCFS600

The body of David Kelleher, 67, was found on Tuesday in Death Valley National Park by two park visitors. Officials say it appears Kelleher was walking from Zabriskie Point toward Furnace Creek after running out of gas.

On the morning of June 8, a park ranger noticed a single vehicle in the Zabriskie Point parking lot. On the evening of June 11, the park ranger saw the same vehicle and remembered it from three days earlier. A recent heat wave caused record temperatures up to 123 degrees.

The vehicle was registered to David W. Kelleher of Huntington Beach. Park rangers initiated an investigation and learned that Kelleher had not been reported missing. A records search also showed that Kelleher had been cited by a park ranger for off-road driving on May 30.

Though the ground and aerial searches were limited by hot weather, the search was focused on the Golden Canyon and Badlands Trails, rather than where he was later found.

Rangers found a crumpled note inside Kelleher’s vehicle that said, “Out of gas”. Kelleher had also mentioned being low on gas when contacted by a park ranger on May 30 near Dantes View Road. Kelleher’s vehicle was parked at one of the park’s most popular viewpoints.

Park rangers recommend waiting at a broken vehicle in extreme heat, rather than attempting to walk for assistance.

Kelleher’s body was found by park visitors around 2 p.m. on June 14. Kelleher was about two and a half miles from their vehicle, but only about 30 feet from California Highway 190, obscured by terrain and a mesquite tree.

The National Park Service encourages park visitors to stay safe in the summer by not hiking at low elevations after 10 am, staying within a short walk of air conditioning, drinking plenty of water, and eating salty snacks.

This is the park’s second recent fatality . John McCarry, 69, of Long Beach, was found deceased in Panamint Valley on June 1.

A separate search started on May 23 for Peter Harootunian, whose vehicle was noticed by National Park Service staff abandoned in Emigrant Campground. Harootunian has not been found, and the search has been scaled back to limited and continuous.

Related: Tips on how to overcome Las Vegas weather

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lb908.com

The Land Before Long Beach: How We Lived When “Local” Was All There Was

Close your eyes and imagine how Long Beach looked before it was ever called Long Beach. Before our houses and schools were built and before our favorite stores and restaurants were ever thought of. Even before the Spanish established the missions and the ranchos. Picture it — a vast floodplain nestled between the Los Angeles and San Gabriel rivers before they were encased in concrete. Envision a lush wetland teeming with life. With all of the buildings and roadways we’ve built on this land over the past 300 years, it can be difficult to imagine Long Beach ever looking like this. But with a little knowledge about the land and the indigenous people that called it home, it’s easy to see why it’s considered to be sacred.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Crash in Buena Park sends 6 people to hospital

On Friday, firefighters with the Orange County Fire Authority responded to a two-vehicle traffic accident near Burlingame and Malvern Avenues in Buena Park. The collision, according to authorities, was reported just before 4 p.m. and was declared a multi-casualty incident by the OCFA incident commander. Six patients were transported to the hospital in unknown condition. 
BUENA PARK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
California State
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

64-year-old Linda Lefler dead after a hit-and-run crash in Costa Mesa (Costa Mesa, CA)

64-year-old Linda Lefler dead after a hit-and-run crash in Costa Mesa (Costa Mesa, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 64-year-old Linda Lefler as the woman who lost her life following an auto-pedestrian collision on Wednesday in Costa Mesa. The fatal hit-and-run crash took place at approximately 9 p.m. on Fairview Road, south of Baker Street [...]
COSTA MESA, CA
Key News Network

Female Trapped After Collision with Tree

Porter Ranch, Los Angeles, CA: A collision with a tree left a female trapped in critical condition on Friday night, June 17, in the Porter Ranch neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. The Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters and paramedics were at the scene of a traffic collision with entrapment...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Rangers#Badlands National Park#National Park Service#Zabriskie Point
vigourtimes.com

2 arrested in deaths of couple found after Santa Ana mobile home burns – Orange County Register

Two people have been arrested in San Bernardino County in connection with a June 10 mobile home fire in Santa Ana in which two people were found dead. There apparently was a dispute over property between one of the men arrested, Jason Philip Blanchard, 43, and at least of the people who died, Sgt. Maria Lopez, a spokeswoman for the Santa Ana Police Department, said Thursday, June 16. An exact motive was still under investigation, she said.
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Jurupa Valley Crash Leaves One Dead, One Seriously Injured

One person was killed and another was in critical condition Saturday after a single-vehicle collision in Jurupa Valley. Firefighters were called at around 1:25 a.m to the eastbound Pomona (60) Freeway west of Valley Way where they found the crash and two people trapped inside the vehicle, according to the Riverside County Fire Authority.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
KGET

Man killed in Mojave crash Wednesday night identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed in a car crash in Mojave Wednesday night. The coroner’s office said Seanjay Sharma, 37, of Marina Del Rey, was the driver of a vehicle that lost control and rolled over. The crash was reported at around 8:40 […]
MOJAVE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Overnight Rancho Mirage shooting leaves one man dead

Update: The Riverside County Sheriff's Department identified the man killed in the shooting as Alejandro Suarez, 43, of Rancho Mirage. Investigators said they are continuing to work to identify a suspect or suspect(s). Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Investigator Anderson of the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Grasso of the The post Overnight Rancho Mirage shooting leaves one man dead appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
rumble.com

Car Parked on Freeway Causes Crash

Occurred on June 8, 2022 / Riverside, California, USA. Info from Licensor: "Car was parked in the right lane to help family fill up gas. They should’ve been in the shoulder lane not in an active right lane. Car that ran out of gas shouldn’t have driven on the freeway when low on gas. Situation could’ve been completely avoided on their behalf."
RIVERSIDE, CA
thecorsaironline.com

Sheep Fire Consumes Wrightwood

The fast moving brush fire dubbed “sheep fire” scorches nearly 1,000 acres that prompts the closure of Hwy 2 from Wright Mountain Road to Desert Front Road. The fire ignited on Saturday June 12 at approximately 6:30 pm at Sheep Creek near Wrightwood which grew rapidly over the weekend as firefighter’s faced high winds and dry conditions. As of Tuesday, the wildfire has reached a 35% containment, however the firefighters could be presented with many challenges as forecasters predict higher winds and temperatures to happen in the following days.
WRIGHTWOOD, CA
Key News Network

Motorcyclist Killed in Lancaster Traffic Collision

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle on Friday evening, June 17, in the city of Lancaster. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Avenue J-4 and 10th Street West for a traffic collision at approximately 5:44 p.m.
LANCASTER, CA
Nationwide Report

60-year-old Stefanie Beltran died after a two-vehicle accident in Riverside (Riverside, CA)

60-year-old Stefanie Beltran died after a two-vehicle accident in Riverside (Riverside, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 60-year-old Stefanie Beltran, from Perris, as the woman who lost her life after a two-vehicle accident Tuesday in Riverside. The fatal car accident took place at around 8 a.m. on northbound Interstate 215, just south of Spruce Street [...]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy