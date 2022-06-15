ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Governor declares Arkansas Dairy Month

By KUAR
ualrpublicradio.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArkansas’ dairy industry is being celebrated with June being declared Arkansas Dairy Month. Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued the proclamation in a meeting with dairy farmers at the state Capitol on Wednesday. “I drink my milk every day,” the governor said, “I love my milk. I take my blackberries,...

www.ualrpublicradio.org

Kait 8

Farmers voice concerns and changes over farm bill to Sen. Boozman

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The future of farming was the topic of conversation at the field hearings for the 2023 Farm Bill. A couple of the main concerns farmers had were supply chain issues along with figuring out how to keep good employees. Arkansas Senator John Boozman talked with those...
talkbusiness.net

Governor names members to Tax Appeals Commission

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday (June 16) the members to a state tax appeals commission that was created by lawmakers in 2021 to resolve Arkansas tax disputes. The commission, formed by Act 586 of 2021, directed the state to create, within the Department of Inspector General, an independent agency with tax expertise to hear and resolve disputes between the Department of Finance and Administration and taxpayers before requiring the payments of the amount in issue.
ARKANSAS STATE
swark.today

Governor Hutchinson’s Weekly Address Strengthening Arkansas’s Relationship with Israel

LITTLE ROCK – I signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Israel Innovation Authority this week, and today I’d like to talk about what this means to Arkansas. On Tuesday, my economic development team gathered with Dr. Ami Appelbaum, Chairman of the Innovation Authority, and Livia Link, Consul General of Israel. We gathered at the Melrose Hotel in Washington for the signing ceremony.
ARKANSAS STATE
swark.today

Rutledge Demands Biden Administration: Do Not Take Schools Lunches Away

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge joined a coalition of 26 state attorneys general calling on President Joe Biden to withdraw the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) new guidance on sex discrimination for schools and programs that receive federal nutritional assistance. The coalition explains that recent guidance from the USDA imposes new—and unlawful—regulatory measures on state agencies and operators receiving federal financial assistance from the USDA. In May, the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS), announced it would drastically expand its interpretation of sex discrimination banned by Title IX to include discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. As a result, any state, local agency, or program that receives federal funds through the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Act and the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) must comply with this unlawful application of the law, or face losing federal funding.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas hospitals seeing loss of revenue due to inflation

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Inflation remains a top concern for everyone as prices continue to skyrocket and now, this economic crisis is taking a toll on Arkansas hospitals. Right after hospitals began to finally catch a break from two years of COVID patients, they're now facing a brand new set of issues.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Ringer

Chris Jones and the Plan to Govern Arkansas

Bakari Sellers is joined by Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones to discuss running against Sarah Huckabee Sanders (6:21), the governor’s role in school safety (10:43), and the plan to speak to and get the votes of former Donald Trump supporters (15:33). Host: Bakari Sellers. Guest: Chris Jones. Producer: Donnie...
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas Women's Commission hears about challenges faced by single moms

Single mothers in Arkansas told the Arkansas Women’s Commission access to capital and child care continues to be a barrier in their pursuit of a post secondary education. During a panel discussion Thursday in Mountain Home, several mothers told commissioners it can be difficult to care for their children while taking classes. Kayla Barnell, a single mother from Gassville who is trying to become a nurse, said with aging grandparents and a busy work schedule she has no choice but to seek child care services that are out of town.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Two new troopers receive South Arkansas assignments

Twenty-one Arkansas State Police Recruits received their trooper commissions this week during a graduation ceremony in the rotunda of the State Capitol. Two of the new troopers have been assigned to South Arkansas counties. Shabby Moore, 25, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop F, Union County. He is...
UNION COUNTY, AR
KTTS

Appeals Court Hears Ban On Gender Confirming Care For Kids

(AP) — A federal appeals court panel is considering whether to continue blocking Arkansas’ ban on gender confirming medical care for transgender youths. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel heard arguments Wednesday in the state’s appeal of the preliminary injunction issued last year against the ban.
ARKANSAS STATE
advancemonticellonian.com

The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission kicks off Juneteenth federal holiday with a commemoration at Arkansas State Capitol

The mission of the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission, a division of the Arkansas Department of Education, is to promote and preserve the life and legacy of Dr. King in our state; and to promote the principles of nonviolence and equality among all citizens.  Our community outreach projects are designed to promote education, an appreciation for history, and to encourage youth to engage in positive leadership development and roles within their communities.
ARKANSAS STATE

