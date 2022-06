GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro officers are looking for missing woman Tatyana Marley. The 20-year-old was last seen yesterday afternoon on E. Washington St. Marley is 5'10" and weighs 225 pounds. Marley has her hair in a ponytail and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, and black Crocs. Police are worried, because Marley suffers from a cognitive impairment. If you have information on her whereabouts contact Greensboro officers (336)-373-2287.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO