OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee joined the County Sheriff’s Office in celebrating Dr. Michael Nupuf on his retirement in May. “The Legislature joins Sheriff Donald Hilton and his entire staff in expressing our sincere gratitude to Dr. Nupuf for his years of service and the many improvements he’s spearheaded,” Oswego County Legislator and Chairman of the Legislature’s Public Safety Committee Marc Greco said. “Dr. Nupuf’s hard work and dedication to constantly improving the health and wellness of Oswego County, combined with his admirable work ethic, professionalism and extremely broad knowledge have helped to improve all aspects of medical care in the Oswego County community.”

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO