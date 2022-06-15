ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millsboro, DE

The Cape Gazette tags along with shy friends to Alaska

Cape Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn May, Eileen Feigenbaum of Millsboro traveled to Alaska with some of her friends....

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cape Gazette

Cat & Mouse Press to celebrate new beach reads series release July 9

Cat & Mouse Press will hold a party from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 9, at the Lewes Public Library to celebrate the sale of its 25,000th book, in conjunction with the summer launch of “Beach Secrets,” the latest book in the Rehoboth Beach Reads series. Free...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Boardwalk barons expedited Rehoboth Beach’s early growth

Rehoboth Beach may have been founded as a United Methodist camp meeting association in the early 1870s, but Rehoboth Beach historian Paul Lovett said it didn’t take long for the fledgling community to embrace a different lifestyle. Much of that was because it attracted a number of rich individuals from the nearby cities, who in turn attracted non-religious people seeking a good time by the beach.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Shipbuilding in Sussex was really big business

What do the Mispillion, Broadkill and Nanticoke rivers and Broad Creek have in common, except being waterways in Sussex County?. They were all sites of shipbuilding enterprises in the 19th century and early 20th century. Shipyards in Milton, Milford, Seaford, Laurel and Bethel were mainstays of the small towns’ economies,...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Bidens to spend Father’s Day weekend in Rehoboth

For the second time this month, President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be spending the weekend at their North Shores beach home. The couple was in town the first weekend of June to celebrate Jill’s birthday, which was June 3, and this weekend is Father’s Day.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Too Shy#Mendenhall Glacier
Cape Gazette

Beautiful spacious Cape Cod only 4.5 miles from the beach and boardwalk in downtown Rehoboth

Just listed, a beautiful spacious Cape Cod with hardwood floors, granite counters in the kitchen, four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, an office/study, loft, first-floor master bedroom suite, as well as a second-floor master suite, great room with wood burning fireplace, and a charming sunroom just filled with natural light. Other features include dual zone HVAC system, two bedrooms on the first floor, second floor loft area, a large walk-in attic with two entrances, lawn irrigation with a well, a huge backyard with beautiful landscaping, spacious front porch, and a rear patio that is perfect for entertaining. All of this is in the popular well-established community of Arnell Creek that features a pool, tennis/pickleball court, new tot lot, low homeowners' association fees and located only 4.5 miles from the beach and boardwalk in downtown Rehoboth.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Less than 5 miles from downtown Rehoboth Beach - Under Contract

Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home tucked away in the Villages of Old Landing, located less than 5 miles from downtown Rehoboth Beach. Features include, first floor living with an open floor plan, a large eat-in kitchen with a breakfast-bar island and a generously sized dinette area, sun-room, overlooking a premium home-site, 2 car garage, fresh paint, and ready to move in. The Villages of Old Landing is a community with a great location, featuring abundant common grounds with a Pond, Walking Paths, community Pool and RV-Boat Storage. This home is priced to sell and ready to go!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WTVR-TV

Researchers warn of threats to Bethany Beach Firefly

BETHANY BEACH, Del. — The twinkles of light that meander about on locations like Bethany Beach could be snuffed out permanently, state and federal researchers warn, if the rare firefly is not further protected. The diminutive but bright Bethany Beach Firefly measures only 9.0 to 10.75 millimeters long and...
BETHANY BEACH, DE
oceancity.com

Thrasher’s® Announces the Famous Idaho® Potato Tour is Coming to the Pier

Ocean City, MD – The Famous Idaho® Potato Tour is hitting the coast and making a stop at Thrasher‘s® French Fries in Ocean City, MD on Saturday, June 25, from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm. The 72–foot–long Big Idaho Potato Truck will be at the Inlet location for a taterly awesome time, hanging with Ocean City favorites such as Thrasher‘s® French Fries, Jolly Roger® at the Pier, and Ripley‘s Believe It or Not.
OCEAN CITY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Juneau, AK
State
Alaska State
City
Millsboro, DE
Cape Gazette

Looking to interview Sussex County residents, advocates

I’ve interviewed a total of nine people since I began interviewing Sussex residents about their thoughts on development in the county. I would love to have interviewed more and will certainly keep trying. Here’s a link to all the interviews I’ve done with Sussex County residents to date. Those...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Sunrise sound bath meditation on Rehoboth Beach set July 8

A sunrise guided meditation and sound bath will be offered at 6 a.m., Friday, July 8, on Rehoboth Beach near the Virginia Avenue dune crossover. Hosting the event are Katie Hope, LCCE, owner of Delaware Doula, and facilitator Jacquie Metzger, owner of Empower Your Purpose. A sound bath is a...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Ann Loraine O'Neill, active church member

Ann Loraine (Hughes) O'Neill of Lewes, formerly of Silver Spring, Md., passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Joseph E. O'Neill; and her four children, Mary L. O'Neill-Wood (Joshua Wood), Timothy J. O'Neill and Kathleen O'Neill, all of Silver Spring, and Margaret M. Pendergraph of Romney, W.Va. She has eight grandchildren, Paul and Joshua Teodoro of Nokesville, Va., Nicole, Brian and Jacquelyn O'Neill of Millsboro, Zoe O’Neill, Silas Chapman of Lewes, and Fiona Wood of Silver Spring. Her great-grandchildren are Tucker, Hazel, Bowen, Angus and Clara Faye Teodoro.
LEWES, DE
Bay Weekly

New Blue Crab Limits Proposed Amid Dismal Winter Dredge Survey

When the Chesapeake Bay’s winter dredge survey results came in a month ago, it revealed the worst overall blue crab abundance in the survey’s history. Fishery managers in Maryland, Virginia, and the Potomac River hinted at possible season changes in response to the crab decline. Maryland is now...
MARYLAND STATE
Cape Gazette

Beebe updates visitor policy in time for Father’s Day weekend

Beebe Healthcare has updated its visitation policy for the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus as of Friday, June 17. Inpatients may have one well visitor at a time between the hours of 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Different visitors may stop in at separate times during that period. “With a...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

2022 Great Walks and Trails in Sussex County

Lewes-Rehoboth Rotary Club, a service organization serving the local community, prepared Great Walks and Trails in Sussex County to encourage fitness and to make residents and visitors aware of the many opportunities to get outdoors and discover the beauty of Sussex County and some of its towns. Lewes-Rehoboth Rotary Club...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Ocean City Today

State firemen’s convention returns in-person to Ocean City

After a two-year hiatus, members of the Maryland State Firemen’s Association and Ladies Auxiliary are returning to Ocean City in person for their annual convention. Set next week from June 18-22, the conference will feature all of the seminars, meetings, services, contests and other activities that were forced to a virtual platform — and in some cases canceled altogether — in 2020 and 2021.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

DNREC clears fallen trees from Broadkill

Workers from the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Waterways Division were recently in the Broadkill River in Milton to remove fallen trees from an area near the wastewater treatment plant. Michael Globetti, spokesman for DNREC, said the trees were downed into the river by recent storms....
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Inn at Rehoboth to host ribbon cutting June 22

The Inn at Rehoboth will host a ribbon cutting and grand reopening ceremony from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 22, followed by refreshments and a tour of the newly renovated facility at 36012 Airport Road in Rehoboth Beach. Owned and operated by SSN Hotels group, the Inn at Rehoboth...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Summer guide to Maryland's Ocean City: What not to miss

Here’s a new way to get your food in a container. Pier 23 is an innovative concept created from renovated shipping containers that pair restaurants with an outdoor entertainment venue plus a bar on the waterfront site of the former Mad Fish Bar and Grill in West Ocean City. (If you remember, Mad Fish Bar was destroyed by a fire in 2019.) Pier 23, which promotes itself as “Ocean City’s first Container Food Port,” plans to open by Memorial Day weekend. 12817 Harbor Road, Ocean City. 410-289-3322. pier23oc.com.
OCEAN CITY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy