Help Worcester Boys & Girls Club Win the D'Angelo $55k Giveaway

TEWKSBURY — As part of the Tewksbury Public Library’s series Outdoor: Take A Hike Tewksbury, the library has partnered with the town Open Space and Recreation Plan Committee to provide trail walks on the open space conservation parcels in town. Walks are guided by Bruce Shick of the...
This weekend is packed with huge events! Most schools are finishing classes, Father's Day is kicking off Sunday, and Juneteenth is being recognized. Take a look at ThisWeekinWorcester.com's list of five activities happening this weekend. With opportunities to celebrate this Saturday and Sunday, you will be able to attend all the festivities.
Rutland, Mass. — Days after Worcester celebrated its tercentennial, the town of Rutland celebrated their Tricentennial Saturday. 300 years ago, Rutland was officially established. The town, which is the geographical center of Massachusetts, held an entire day of events, starting with a pancake breakfast before the 300th anniversary proclamations and tricentennial countdown. Events also included the fire truck parade. Local towns also competed in a firefighter’s muster, which brought hundreds to the town common for what was a once-in-a-lifetime party.
BEVERLY FARMS/PRIDES CROSSING: Events include the home decorating contest on July 2; Family Picnic at Dix Park on July 3; and fireworks on July 4. Information: https://farmsprides4th.com/. BOSTON HARBORFEST: July 1-4. Head to Boston for live performances, a classic car showcase, pooch parade, fireworks and much more. Information: https://www.bostonharborfest.com/schedule/. Support...
Anyone trying to let loose and enjoy the most of what’s expected to be a sun-soaked summer and a cool, breezy fall can plan a trip to one of Massachusetts’ many carnivals and festivals. Listen to local Bay State artists take the stage with big-name acts like Stephen...
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester announced Friday the city spray parks, beaches and pool at Crompton Park will open for summer on July 1. The spray parks at East Park on Shrewsbury Street and Greenwood Park at 14 Forsberg St. will be open seven days a week until 7 PM from July 1 to Labor Day.
BOSTON — Popular running stores in the Boston area and in two other New England states will soon have a new owner. Marathon Sports is being sold to Fleet Feet in a deal that's expected to close in July, the businesses announced. The sale will coincide with the retirements of current Marathon Sports owners Colin and Penny Peddie.
June 17-19 “A weekend full of fun activities, games, and delicious strawberries!”. Lanni Orchards (Lunenburg) “Pick your own strawberries. . . make your own strawberry shortcake, try a chocolate dipped strawberry. Tons of summer crafts, sit outside and listen to music and relax.”. Connors Farm (Danvers) June 18. $19.99...
WORCESTER - Bishop Robert McManus of the Diocese of Worcester issues a decree on Thursday, June 16, declaring canonical action against the Nativity School of Worcester, at 67 Lincoln Street, for flying a price and black lives matter flag on its grounds. McManus' decree says that Nativity School is. Prohibited...
For the second year in a row, Juneteenth will be officially celebrated in Massachusetts — a year after President Joe Biden deemed it a state and federal holiday. Juneteenth — also known as Freedom Day, Emancipation Day, Jubilee Day and Liberation Day in the past — commemorates the day in 1865 when the federal army reached Texas to ensure that enslaved people in the state were freed. Union Gen. Gordon Granger brought news of the end of the war and the Emancipation Proclamation, which had been signed more than two years earlier and could not be enforced in Confederate-controlled territory. He read a statement that all said enslaved people were free on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas.
Summer weather in New England may be fleeting, but this waterfront Westford home offers endless opportunities to take advantage of the warmth — and the views. The three-story colonial is set back from the street, allowing for unobstructed views of Nabnasset Pond from nearly every room. The 2,329-square-foot home comes with three bedrooms and just as many decks, one of which has a built-in hot tub.
Looking for cheap summer fun in Worcester and Shrewsbury? Check out our 11 ideas for completely FREE summer fun in Worcester, Massachusetts:. Check our our playground guide in the Worcester area for ideas!. 2. Get a book or two from Little Free Libraries in Worcester. Did you know that there...
Webster Commons Plaza is closed for an active and ongoing death investigation, according to officials. Webster police announced the closure after 4 a.m. on its Facebook page, noting that all the businesses in the plaza will be closed as well, including Planet Fitness, Big Lots, Aubuchon Hardware, The Salvation Army, Papa Gino’s and Rent A Center. Burger King will stay open, according to police.
Since Juneteenth is right around the corner, MassLive has complied a list of Black-owned businesses across the state to support. Included in this list are restaurants, bookstores, museums and even nightclubs. If your business missing from this list, please email abuyinza@masslive.com. Juneteenth is a federal holiday recognized on June 19...
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy gave Red Rose Pizzeria a 7.9 rating in his official pizza review published Friday. Springfield pizza staple Red Rose Pizzeria received a visit from Portnoy on June ninth. “I did not think I would like this pizza this much but I...
Chicken. Salad. Pasta. French fries. Rolls. Don’t like chicken? For $11.25 more you can order a 14-oz choice sirloin steak. You don’t see too many steaks at the 1,200-seat restaurant. People go to Wright’s Farm in North Smithfield for the family style chicken dinner. The restaurant serves 10,000...
As Jayden Leighty walked across the stage at The Big E Coliseum during the West Springfield High School graduation, he paused, threw off his cap and gown and posed like a bodybuilder. For the personal trainer and soon-to-be Westfield State student majoring in exercise science, Leighty felt it important to...
**UPDATE** Ashley called into the Getup Crew this morning to talk to us about having quadruplets. Listen to the podcast HERE. A Taunton woman, who already has 4 kids between she and her boyfriend, is expecting quadruplets. Ashley Ness actually found out about the quadruplets, who were conceived naturally, earlier this year at a routine doctor appointment. “(The ultrasound tech) starts looking, and she says, ‘Honey you’re having four babies,’ I said, ‘I’m sorry, what?” Ness said. Ness says she once struggled getting pregnant and now, she has four on the way. Ashley is 22 weeks right now and doctors plan to deliver the quads via C-section between 30 and 32 weeks. Many friends are stepping up to help including one who created a Gofundme for her and her family. If you’d like to donate, you can visit the site HERE.
