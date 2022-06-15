ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Help Worcester Boys & Girls Club Win the D'Angelo $55k Giveaway

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WORCESTER - The Boys & Girls Club of Worcester is one of 44 organizations throughout New England with a chance to win $10,000 in the D'Angelo $55k Giveaway. The New England-based sandwich...

homenewshere.com

Tewksbury tells residents to ‘take a hike’

TEWKSBURY — As part of the Tewksbury Public Library’s series Outdoor: Take A Hike Tewksbury, the library has partnered with the town Open Space and Recreation Plan Committee to provide trail walks on the open space conservation parcels in town. Walks are guided by Bruce Shick of the...
TEWKSBURY, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

5 Great Ways to Spend Your Weekend in Worcester

This weekend is packed with huge events! Most schools are finishing classes, Father's Day is kicking off Sunday, and Juneteenth is being recognized. Take a look at ThisWeekinWorcester.com's list of five activities happening this weekend. With opportunities to celebrate this Saturday and Sunday, you will be able to attend all the festivities.
spectrumnews1.com

Town of Rutland celebrates 300 years with massive Tricentennial Celebration

Rutland, Mass. — Days after Worcester celebrated its tercentennial, the town of Rutland celebrated their Tricentennial Saturday. 300 years ago, Rutland was officially established. The town, which is the geographical center of Massachusetts, held an entire day of events, starting with a pancake breakfast before the 300th anniversary proclamations and tricentennial countdown. Events also included the fire truck parade. Local towns also competed in a firefighter’s muster, which brought hundreds to the town common for what was a once-in-a-lifetime party.
RUTLAND, MA
thegraftonnews.com

Parades, games and fireworks: Where to find 4th of July celebrations

BEVERLY FARMS/PRIDES CROSSING: Events include the home decorating contest on July 2; Family Picnic at Dix Park on July 3; and fireworks on July 4. Information: https://farmsprides4th.com/. BOSTON HARBORFEST: July 1-4. Head to Boston for live performances, a classic car showcase, pooch parade, fireworks and much more. Information: https://www.bostonharborfest.com/schedule/. Support...
WCVB

Retiring owners plan to sell Massachusetts-based Marathon Sports

BOSTON — Popular running stores in the Boston area and in two other New England states will soon have a new owner. Marathon Sports is being sold to Fleet Feet in a deal that's expected to close in July, the businesses announced. The sale will coincide with the retirements of current Marathon Sports owners Colin and Penny Peddie.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
globalcirculate.com

Where to find strawberry festivals in Massachusetts this weekend

June 17-19 “A weekend full of fun activities, games, and delicious strawberries!”. Lanni Orchards (Lunenburg) “Pick your own strawberries. . . make your own strawberry shortcake, try a chocolate dipped strawberry. Tons of summer crafts, sit outside and listen to music and relax.”. Connors Farm (Danvers) June 18. $19.99...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Where to find Juneteenth events in Massachusetts this weekend

For the second year in a row, Juneteenth will be officially celebrated in Massachusetts — a year after President Joe Biden deemed it a state and federal holiday. Juneteenth — also known as Freedom Day, Emancipation Day, Jubilee Day and Liberation Day in the past — commemorates the day in 1865 when the federal army reached Texas to ensure that enslaved people in the state were freed. Union Gen. Gordon Granger brought news of the end of the war and the Emancipation Proclamation, which had been signed more than two years earlier and could not be enforced in Confederate-controlled territory. He read a statement that all said enslaved people were free on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

Listed: A waterfront home in Westford with decks and views galore

Summer weather in New England may be fleeting, but this waterfront Westford home offers endless opportunities to take advantage of the warmth — and the views. The three-story colonial is set back from the street, allowing for unobstructed views of Nabnasset Pond from nearly every room. The 2,329-square-foot home comes with three bedrooms and just as many decks, one of which has a built-in hot tub.
WESTFORD, MA
macaronikid.com

11 Ideas for Free Fun In Greater Worcester This Summer

Looking for cheap summer fun in Worcester and Shrewsbury? Check out our 11 ideas for completely FREE summer fun in Worcester, Massachusetts:. Check our our playground guide in the Worcester area for ideas!. 2. Get a book or two from Little Free Libraries in Worcester. Did you know that there...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Death investigation closes Webster Commons Plaza to the public

Webster Commons Plaza is closed for an active and ongoing death investigation, according to officials. Webster police announced the closure after 4 a.m. on its Facebook page, noting that all the businesses in the plaza will be closed as well, including Planet Fitness, Big Lots, Aubuchon Hardware, The Salvation Army, Papa Gino’s and Rent A Center. Burger King will stay open, according to police.
WEBSTER, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

Wright’s Farm celebrates 50 years

Chicken. Salad. Pasta. French fries. Rolls. Don’t like chicken? For $11.25 more you can order a 14-oz choice sirloin steak. You don’t see too many steaks at the 1,200-seat restaurant. People go to Wright’s Farm in North Smithfield for the family style chicken dinner. The restaurant serves 10,000...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
hot969boston.com

Taunton Woman Pregnant with Quadruplets Calls Into The GetUp Crew

**UPDATE** Ashley called into the Getup Crew this morning to talk to us about having quadruplets. Listen to the podcast HERE. A Taunton woman, who already has 4 kids between she and her boyfriend, is expecting quadruplets. Ashley Ness actually found out about the quadruplets, who were conceived naturally, earlier this year at a routine doctor appointment. “(The ultrasound tech) starts looking, and she says, ‘Honey you’re having four babies,’ I said, ‘I’m sorry, what?” Ness said. Ness says she once struggled getting pregnant and now, she has four on the way. Ashley is 22 weeks right now and doctors plan to deliver the quads via C-section between 30 and 32 weeks. Many friends are stepping up to help including one who created a Gofundme for her and her family. If you’d like to donate, you can visit the site HERE.
Worcester, MA
Everything Worcester, Every Day of the Week - An independent and local online news site dedicated to reporting the news you want and need in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts.

 https://thisweekinworcester.com/

