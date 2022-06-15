ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Firearms taken in Appleton vehicle thefts

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAPPLETON, WI — Appleton Police are investigation a series of thefts from vehicles. Those break-ins took place June 2nd in the early morning hours in neighborhoods around South...

wearegreenbay.com

Identities released in deputy-involved shooting near Oconto on US 41

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) provided an update on the critical incident that occurred on US 41 near Oconto on June 8. Around 2:40 p.m., multiple 911 calls were received by Oconto County Dispatch reporting a reckless driver on Highway 41. Ten minutes later, an Oconto County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a vehicle matching that description. That vehicle pulled over and the driver waved the Sergeant over requesting assistance on the side of Highway 41 in the area of Frog Pond Road.
OCONTO, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Manitowoc teacher accused of taking secret photos of students

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Roncalli Middle School teacher is in jail, accused of secretly taking photographs of female students. Manitowoc police say Gregory Melin, 36, was arrested in Sheboygan on Wednesday, then police found inappropriate photos of students that were taken in a classroom over the past few months.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Atkinson Drive to I-43 South is cleared after crash

FRIDAY 6/17/2022 – 3:06 p.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The on-ramp from Atkinson Drive to I-43 South is now cleared. No details were provided about the crash. Local 5 will provide details on the crash if they are made available. Original Story: Fire and EMS responding to...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man dies in single ATV crash in Brown County

EATON, Wis. (WFRV) – On the evening of June 17, the Brown County Sheriff’s Department responded to the town of Eaton for a single-vehicle ATV crash. According to a release, the crash occurred in the area of Humboldt-Eaton Townline Road and Phillips Road just after 8 p.m. on Friday night.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

6-17-22 hilbert man arrested after punching fdl police officer

A Hilbert man is in custody following a short foot chase and after he punched a Fond du Lac police officer. Shortly before 4am Thursday a police officer observed a pick-up truck that was being driven on the roadway without any license plates. Moments later the officer noticed the same driver pushing this pick-up truck by hand northbound on Doty Street just north of W. Johnson Street. When approached by the officer, the suspect fled on foot, and was later located in the parking lot of Kwik Trip on North Main Street. While he was being taken into custody he punched an officer in the neck. Police found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside the pick-up. The 29-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges including drug possession, battery to a police officer and Operating while Revoked 18th offense.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WSAW

Motorcylist injured in Portage County crash

CUSTER, Wis. (WSAW) - One person was injured Thursday night following a two-vehicle crash in Portage County. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on County Highway J near Oak Tree Road in the town of Stockton. That location is south of Highway 10 and east of Custer. Deputies said a...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Sheriff Expresses Personal Views on Gun Ownership

Proposed new laws on gun ownership and possession have resurfaced lately following a string of mass shootings in this country. During an appearance on WOMT’s Be My Guest program early this week, Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig voiced his opinion on the ownership of so-called military-style weapons for private citizens.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Missing central Wisconsin man found dead Friday

WAUPACA, Wis. — A 26-year-old Waupaca County man reported missing earlier this month has been found dead, the county’s sheriff’s office said Friday night. Brandon Colligan, 26, had last been seen the morning of June 10 in Stevens Point. Officials said he was meeting with a friend at a coffee shop when he left to grab something he had forgotten and never returned. The friend reported Colligan had been acting strangely at the time.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Man Sentenced for 2020 Murder Case

A 41-year-old Manitowoc man has been sentenced for a 2020 homicide. Craig W. Holtz pleaded guilty to a charge of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide back in March, and Judge Jerilyn Dietz sentenced him to 25 years in prison, followed by 20 years of extended supervision. Holtz was arrested in August...
MANITOWOC, WI
whby.com

Storm damage leads to Allouez house fire

ALLOUEZ, Wis. — The aftermath of Wednesday’s storms leads to a house fire in Allouez. It happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Memory Court. Crews arrived to find fire coming from the roof with a downed tree in the back. The tree had taken live power lines with it.
ALLOUEZ, WI
seehafernews.com

Child Dies in Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Accident in Brown County

A 9-year-old child is dead after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in the Brown County Village of Suamico. The Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident at about 7:40 a.m. on Harbor Winds Drive at Bay Mist Court. A preliminary investigation indicates...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - June 13, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Monday, June 13, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: US 45 southbound reopened to motorists

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the crash that occurred on US 45 in Winnebago County. According to WisDOT, the incident has cleared and all lanes are now open. The incident took just under two hours to clear. NOW:...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Neighbors Disturbed by East Mason Street Fight

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Neighbors in the 1200 block of East Mason say they’re disturbed by a large fight that took place in front of a business in the early morning hours on Saturday. Eric Drzewiecki lives a few doors from where the fight broke out. “It...
GREEN BAY, WI

