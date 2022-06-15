ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

Hot, Humid, and Dangerous: Warnings from NWS and USCG Wednesday Afternoon

By Kevin Zimmermann
wxerfm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot, humid weather began settling in over most of Wisconsin beginning Tuesday, and by Wednesday afternoon even the usually cooler-than-most Sheboygan County was sweltering along. At 3 p.m. the National Weather Service reported a temperature of 90 at the Sheboygan County Airport, and with a dew point of 75 –...

wxerfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
wiproud.com

7th Wisconsin tornado confirmed from June 15 storms

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The fourth tornado in northeast Wisconsin from Wednesday’s storms has been confirmed by the National Weather Service. The report shows that the EF1 tornado touched down around 6:14 p.m. in the town of Navarino in southeast Shawano County. It was the seventh tornado...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WMTW

Impact Weather: Thunderstorms could cause wind damage across Maine

A line of thunderstorms is tracking through Maine & New Hampshire that will arrive in Portland and the seacoast around lunchtime Friday. These storms could strengthen into a strong or severe storm. The main risk is for damaging winds and small hail. As always lightning and heavy rainfall will make these storms dangerous. Some storms in Maine were already getting strong by 9:30 Friday morning.
PORTLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sheboygan County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
ABC 33/40 News

Downed trees, power outages reported across Alabama from Friday storms

A line of storms producing plenty of rain and strong winds along with some hail moved across central Alabama on Friday, causing some damage and power outages in several areas. The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., predicting large hail and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the area in a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather.
ALABAMA STATE
WSAZ

Powerful storm Friday causes additional power outages

(WSAZ) - Many customers who just saw their lights come back on after storms Monday evening are back in the dark Friday after a powerful storm took down power lines. More than 130,000 customers in West Virginia were dealing with power outages Friday evening. A large tree fell on power...
HUNTINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uscg#Lake Michigan#Humid#The U S Coast Guard
WYTV.com

3-minute tornado hit Ohio on Monday

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that Monday’s storms that later racked central Ohio with power outages also brought a tornado. The now-confirmed tornado, ranked as an EF1, lasted for just three minutes with a touchdown at 7:08 p.m a mile southwest of Kincaid Springs. The tornado dissipated around 7:11, after traveling nearly two miles, with wind speeds hitting 90 miles per hour. No one was hurt or killed while the tornado moved through Pike County, according to NWS.
WILMINGTON, OH
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Tornado Confirmed in Rural Wisconsin

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flurry of tornado warnings in Wisconsin on Wednesday, June 15, as thunderstorms lashed the state. Shortly after 4 pm, the NWS office in La Crosse tweeted that a confirmed tornado was “headed toward Oakdale,” urging people in the area to take cover. This footage of a large funnel […]
WISCONSIN STATE
advantagenews.com

Storms cause power outages and tree damage for region

Ameren Illinois and Missouri are dealing with power outages following that line of storms this morning. More than 12-thousand Ameren Illinois customers were without electricity this morning in Madison, Jersey, Greene, Macoupin, Calhoun, and St. Clair counties. Crews are responding to those areas in the hopes of getting the power back on as soon as possible.
MADISON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
NWS
mountain-topmedia.com

Storm topples trees, power lines

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A summer-like squall blew through Eastern Kentucky Friday afternoon, sending trees and branches down and taking power lines with them. The storm brought with it a powerful front of straight-line winds as it moved into the region. Early reports had a top wind gust of more than 57 mph in Morgan County. Statistics were not immediately available further east.
PIKEVILLE, KY
wxerfm.com

Powerful Thunderstorms Ravage Area

A line of powerful thunderstorms ravaged Sheboygan County along with the rest of Wisconsin on Wednesday, downing trees and power lines as they blew through. Attention was piqued by mid afternoon when tornadoes erupted in central and western Wisconsin, heading east where we were embedded in the heat and humidity that fueled the dangerous weather. And although no severe weather warnings were issued in Sheboygan County those storms still brought heavy rain, frequent lightning, and straight-line winds that, according to the Sheboygan Police Department knocked down numerous trees, branches and power lines in the city. The SPD reported that by 9 p.m. numerous traffic lights weren’t operating in the city. The Sheboygan Fire Department responded to over 60 calls for service in under two hours, involving alarms, trees down, wires down, and EMS calls – a rate three to four times the usual daily volume.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
PennLive.com

Tornado, 60 mph winds and hail could batter central Pa. during Thursday storms

Thursday thunderstorms could create heavy rain, damaging winds, large hail and even a short-lived tornado in the midstate, forecasters said. Showers and storms are possible before 8 a.m. Thursday, but the more severe weather isn’t expected until the late afternoon and evening. A hazardous weather outlook is in effect Thursday for Franklin, Columbia, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, York and Lancaster counties.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daniella Cressman

Northern New Mexico Is Facing a Flood Threat

In San Miguel and Mora County, residents are warned that they may need to evacuate sooner than later in the case of floods. "Sandbags are piling up in Mora. Crews are building temporary flood barriers est of Las Vegas, and San Miguel and Mora county officials are warnings residents to ready to evacuate at a moment's notice." —Theresa Davis.
MORA COUNTY, NM
wearegreenbay.com

Storm Team 5 tracking severe storms moving through NE Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Storm Team 5 is tracking severe storms making their way into Northeast Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 10:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of severe weather including tornadoes in and near the watch area.
WISCONSIN STATE
wxerfm.com

Storm Cleanup Efforts Make “Significant Progress” in Sheboygan

Cleanup efforts after severe thunderstorms flattened hundreds of trees in Sheboygan Wednesday night have made “significant progress” on the emergency priorities of opening streets and removing trees from homes, vehicles and blocked driveways. That, according to Director of Public Works David Beiebel in a Friday afternoon release. Biebel...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WCTV

Hundreds without power in South Georgia

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - As of 12 p.m., 712 people were without power after a line of storms moved through the area. Georgia Power is reporting the bulk of outages are in Echols County with about 613 being reported. GPC does not currently have an estimated time for when power...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy