June 19, 1890: The Comet opined, “After all there is but one question in the building of the Embreeville railroad. Shall the road be built to Johnson City, where the owners of the Embreeville property and the company that proposes to build the road want to build it, or shall these companies be required and forced against their will and judgment to put up their money and build the road to Jonesboro, where they do not want it?”

