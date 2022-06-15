Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration held in Rehoboth Beach

Ann Loraine (Hughes) O'Neill of Lewes, formerly of Silver Spring, Md., passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Joseph E. O'Neill; and her four children, Mary L. O'Neill-Wood (Joshua Wood), Timothy J. O'Neill and Kathleen O'Neill, all of Silver Spring, and Margaret M. Pendergraph of Romney, W.Va. She has eight grandchildren, Paul and Joshua Teodoro of Nokesville, Va., Nicole, Brian and Jacquelyn O'Neill of Millsboro, Zoe O’Neill, Silas Chapman of Lewes, and Fiona Wood of Silver Spring. Her great-grandchildren are Tucker, Hazel, Bowen, Angus and Clara Faye Teodoro.
