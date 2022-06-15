ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration held in Rehoboth Beach

By Chris Flood
Cape Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith guidance from Faith United Methodist Church and other dedicated volunteers, the Rehoboth Beach Historical Society hosted Rehoboth Beach’s inaugural Juneteenth Celebration June 12. The event had been scheduled...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cape Gazette

Cat & Mouse Press to celebrate new beach reads series release July 9

Cat & Mouse Press will hold a party from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 9, at the Lewes Public Library to celebrate the sale of its 25,000th book, in conjunction with the summer launch of “Beach Secrets,” the latest book in the Rehoboth Beach Reads series. Free...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Boardwalk barons expedited Rehoboth Beach’s early growth

Rehoboth Beach may have been founded as a United Methodist camp meeting association in the early 1870s, but Rehoboth Beach historian Paul Lovett said it didn’t take long for the fledgling community to embrace a different lifestyle. Much of that was because it attracted a number of rich individuals from the nearby cities, who in turn attracted non-religious people seeking a good time by the beach.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Inn at Rehoboth to host ribbon cutting June 22

The Inn at Rehoboth will host a ribbon cutting and grand reopening ceremony from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 22, followed by refreshments and a tour of the newly renovated facility at 36012 Airport Road in Rehoboth Beach. Owned and operated by SSN Hotels group, the Inn at Rehoboth...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

West Rehoboth Legacy Mural dedication ceremony set June 20

The Developing Artist Collaboration, in conjunction with West Side New Beginnings Children and Youth Program Inc. and the community members of West Rehoboth, announced the completion of the West Rehoboth Legacy Mural. A public dedication ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m., Monday, June 20, at 37401 Malloy St., Rehoboth Beach.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Society
City
Georgetown, DE
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Society
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
City
Lewes, DE
WMDT.com

Pittsville youth academy celebrating the life of DFC Hilliard with community event

PITTSVILLE, Md.- Forge Youth and Family Academy, a youth organization, is putting together an event to honor fallen Wicomico County Sheriff Deputy First Class Hilliard. The organization was going to put on an event celebrating 7 years of being open, but after the news of the loss of Deputy First Class Hilliard, FORGE wanted to open up the event to members of the community. At the event, residents can share stories and celebrate the life of the officer while enjoying each others company.
PITTSVILLE, MD
Cape Gazette

Sunrise sound bath meditation on Rehoboth Beach set July 8

A sunrise guided meditation and sound bath will be offered at 6 a.m., Friday, July 8, on Rehoboth Beach near the Virginia Avenue dune crossover. Hosting the event are Katie Hope, LCCE, owner of Delaware Doula, and facilitator Jacquie Metzger, owner of Empower Your Purpose. A sound bath is a...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Less than 5 miles from downtown Rehoboth Beach - Under Contract

Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home tucked away in the Villages of Old Landing, located less than 5 miles from downtown Rehoboth Beach. Features include, first floor living with an open floor plan, a large eat-in kitchen with a breakfast-bar island and a generously sized dinette area, sun-room, overlooking a premium home-site, 2 car garage, fresh paint, and ready to move in. The Villages of Old Landing is a community with a great location, featuring abundant common grounds with a Pond, Walking Paths, community Pool and RV-Boat Storage. This home is priced to sell and ready to go!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Ann Loraine O'Neill, active church member

Ann Loraine (Hughes) O'Neill of Lewes, formerly of Silver Spring, Md., passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Joseph E. O'Neill; and her four children, Mary L. O'Neill-Wood (Joshua Wood), Timothy J. O'Neill and Kathleen O'Neill, all of Silver Spring, and Margaret M. Pendergraph of Romney, W.Va. She has eight grandchildren, Paul and Joshua Teodoro of Nokesville, Va., Nicole, Brian and Jacquelyn O'Neill of Millsboro, Zoe O’Neill, Silas Chapman of Lewes, and Fiona Wood of Silver Spring. Her great-grandchildren are Tucker, Hazel, Bowen, Angus and Clara Faye Teodoro.
LEWES, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juneteenth Celebration#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Volunteers#The Rehoboth Beach Museum
Cape Gazette

New pastor installed at Georgetown Presbyterian Church

Representatives from New Castle Presbytery installed the Rev. Lisa Salita as the new pastor of Georgetown Presbyterian Church at a joyful service in the sanctuary, which was colorfully decorated for Pentecost. The Rev. Cindy Kohlman, connectional presbyter and stated clerk of New Castle, along with representatives from Presbyterian churches in...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Habitat for Humanity celebrates 30 years

Sussex County Habitat for Humanity has changed the county in its 30 years of existence, said CEO Kevin Gilmore. The organization has helped 160 families purchase affordable homes, provided home repairs to 400 families, given financial coaching to 1,500 people, and welcomed 40,000 volunteers, Gilmore said during a 30th anniversary celebration June 10 at the Cheer Community Center in Georgetown.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

2022 Great Walks and Trails in Sussex County

Lewes-Rehoboth Rotary Club, a service organization serving the local community, prepared Great Walks and Trails in Sussex County to encourage fitness and to make residents and visitors aware of the many opportunities to get outdoors and discover the beauty of Sussex County and some of its towns. Lewes-Rehoboth Rotary Club...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Beautiful spacious Cape Cod only 4.5 miles from the beach and boardwalk in downtown Rehoboth

Just listed, a beautiful spacious Cape Cod with hardwood floors, granite counters in the kitchen, four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, an office/study, loft, first-floor master bedroom suite, as well as a second-floor master suite, great room with wood burning fireplace, and a charming sunroom just filled with natural light. Other features include dual zone HVAC system, two bedrooms on the first floor, second floor loft area, a large walk-in attic with two entrances, lawn irrigation with a well, a huge backyard with beautiful landscaping, spacious front porch, and a rear patio that is perfect for entertaining. All of this is in the popular well-established community of Arnell Creek that features a pool, tennis/pickleball court, new tot lot, low homeowners' association fees and located only 4.5 miles from the beach and boardwalk in downtown Rehoboth.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Cape Gazette

Shipbuilding in Sussex was really big business

What do the Mispillion, Broadkill and Nanticoke rivers and Broad Creek have in common, except being waterways in Sussex County?. They were all sites of shipbuilding enterprises in the 19th century and early 20th century. Shipyards in Milton, Milford, Seaford, Laurel and Bethel were mainstays of the small towns’ economies,...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Milton couple celebrates 60th anniversary

Sara and Ray Wilkinson of Milton celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at Bluecoast in Rehoboth with family and friends. Gathering for the happy occasion are in back (l-r) Candace Gaull, Beau Croll, Kevin Carson, Terry Carson, Axel Croll, Brittany Croll, Clay Miller, Jeff Wilkinson and Bill Rogers. In front are guests of honor Sara and Ray Wilkinson.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Pearl Mae Morris, kind, caring woman

Pearl Mae Morris, 95, of Georgetown passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Atlantic Shores Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born Jan. 16, 1927, in Milford, to the late Clifford and Emma Warrington Waples. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Thomas Burton Morris in 1969, as well as two brothers Carroll Waples and Earl Waples.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Oak Orchard Boys & Girls Club getting ready for expansion

Looking to meet a growing need for a facility that’s already at capacity, the Oak Orchard Boys & Girls Club held a groundbreaking ceremony June 15 to kick off the club’s expansion. Located near the corner of Route 24 and Oak Orchard Road, the club was built in...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Ocean City Today

State firemen’s convention returns in-person to Ocean City

After a two-year hiatus, members of the Maryland State Firemen’s Association and Ladies Auxiliary are returning to Ocean City in person for their annual convention. Set next week from June 18-22, the conference will feature all of the seminars, meetings, services, contests and other activities that were forced to a virtual platform — and in some cases canceled altogether — in 2020 and 2021.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Helios Sunglasses marks first anniversary with ribbon cutting

Rehoboth Beach Main Street held a ribbon cutting for Helios Sunglasses, which opened last year in First Street Station at 70 Rehoboth Ave., Unit 104, Rehoboth Beach. “We began with dreams of living at the beach and a customer-first attitude that remains the foundation of our entire business. As we continue to learn and grow, we are thankful for all the people that have made this amazing ride possible,” said co-owner Andrew Martinell. “Next time you're in Rehoboth Beach, pop in and say hi!”
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Triple Crown Series set this weekend

The Triple Crown Series comprises three races in three towns in three days. It always draws a few dozen runners who tackle the challenge. This year’s series begins at 7 p.m., Friday, June 17, with the Georgetown Library 5K at 123 W. Pine St., Georgetown. The series will go to Hudson Fields near Milton Saturday, June 18, for the inaugural Sangria Stampede at 8 a.m. Then Sunday, June 19, the popular Father’s Day 5K steps off at Zogg’s, 1 Wilmington Ave., Rehoboth Beach. Special awards will be presented to those who complete all three.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

News Briefs 6/17/22

Sussex County Council will meet at 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 21, in the county administration building, 2 The Circle, Georgetown. Included on the agenda are an update on land preservation by County Administrator Todd Lawson and a 10:30 a.m. public hearing on the county’s proposed fiscal year 2023 budget. A full agenda and meeting materials are available at sussexcountyde.gov/agendas-minutes/county-council. Meetings are held in person, livestreamed at sussexcountyde.gov/council-chamber-broadcast, and available by phone at 302-394-5036 using code 570176.
LEWES, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy