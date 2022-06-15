Golden Apple Foundation inducts 360 scholars

ALTON - Nearly all 10 states that border the Mississippi River highlighted the health and community of the river through the Mississippi River Network's second annual River Days of Action, and Illinois was no exception. Environmental and community organizations, as well as local businesses, hosted events in the Riverbend from June 7-12 to celebrate and call attention to the importance of protecting the Mississippi River, which provides drinking water for 20 million Americans. Alton-based Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois participated in the River Days of Action, and is committed to ongoing efforts to protect the Mississippi River through community events such as the storm drain stenciling project and through critical advocacy work to pass the Mississippi River Restoration and Resilience Initiative (MRRRI) in Congress.

ALTON, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO