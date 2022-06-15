ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Apple Foundation inducts 360 scholars

 3 days ago
CHICAGO - Golden Apple, a nonprofit committed to preparing, supporting and mentoring aspiring teachers, inducted more than 360 aspiring educators from across the state into its 2022 class of Golden Apple Scholars. The induction ceremony was held June 4 at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Targeted toward high school seniors, as...

Riverbend not on 'high' COVID county case list

WOOD RIVER – Madison County and most of its neighbors remain off the Illinois Department of Public Health's (IDPH) list of counties with High Community Level for COVID-19. Friday's IDPH report listed 25 counties now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19. The closest to the Riverbend include Brown, Cass, Christian, Morgan, Sangamon, Schuyler and Scott counties.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Opinion: Arrogance of power blinded Ryan

He was a tough-as-nails-prosecutor who rose to become a two-term Illinois Attorney General.    But despite his success at the ballot box, he was not a natural politician. He hated the glad-handing part of retail politics. When reporters interviewed him, he was often stiff and uncomfortable.    But more significantly, Jim Ryan suffered from the hubris of not wanting to admit a mistake.
ILLINOIS STATE
Three Rivers Project lauds efforts of Mississippi River Network

ALTON - Nearly all 10 states that border the Mississippi River highlighted the health and community of the river through the Mississippi River Network's second annual River Days of Action, and Illinois was no exception. Environmental and community organizations, as well as local businesses, hosted events in the Riverbend from June 7-12 to celebrate and call attention to the importance of protecting the Mississippi River, which provides drinking water for 20 million Americans. Alton-based Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois participated in the River Days of Action, and is committed to ongoing efforts to protect the Mississippi River through community events such as the storm drain stenciling project and through critical advocacy work to pass the Mississippi River Restoration and Resilience Initiative (MRRRI) in Congress.
ALTON, IL
Rachelle Aud Crowe resigns from the Illinois Senate

MARYVILLE - State Sen. Rachelle Aud Crowe was recently confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois. Leading up to her swearing in, she released the following statement after resigning from the Illinois Senate Wednesday: "Since joining the Senate in 2019, I've felt overwhelming support from my family, my colleagues in the General Assembly and the Metro East community - my heart is full of gratitude as I submit my resignation," she said.
MARYVILLE, IL
The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

