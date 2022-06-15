ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers' Josh Hader: Lands on paternity list

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Hader was placed on the paternity list Wednesday. Hader has made only three appearances in June --...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

Brewers’ Christian Yelich gets brutally honest on Milwaukee’s Lorenzo Cain decision

The Milwaukee Brewers designated 2-time All-Star Lorenzo Cain for assignment on Saturday. Cain has suffered through a brutal 2022 season and his MLB future is in question. Nonetheless, he played a big role for the Brewers over the past few seasons. Additionally, Cain is known as an excellent teammate and clubhouse presence. Brewers star Christian […] The post Brewers’ Christian Yelich gets brutally honest on Milwaukee’s Lorenzo Cain decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ESPN

Milwaukee Brewers designate outfielder Lorenzo Cain, 36, for assignment after 'a great career'

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain was designated for assignment on Saturday, the team announced before its game against the Cincinnati Reds. Cain, 36, was hitting .179 in 145 at-bats while the Brewers' offense struggled throughout June. The veteran was 4-for-26 this month with no walks and seven strikeouts. As a team, the Brewers rank 14th in OPS in the National League in June while falling out of first place after a strong start.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB Trade Rumors

Brewers designate Lorenzo Cain for assignment

The Brewers have designated Lorenzo Cain for assignment. The move comes on the same day that he reached 10 years of MLB service time. Cain and the club came to a “mutual decision” about the roster move, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. Jonathan Davis was selected from Triple-A to take his roster spot, per the team.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
Yardbarker

Brewers DFA two-time All-Star CF Lorenzo Cain

The Milwaukee Brewers announced Saturday that two-time All-Star outfielder Lorenzo Cain was designated for assignment, possibly signaling the end of his MLB career. Cain, 36, characterized the move as a "mutual decision," according to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy, and told reporters that it's possible his playing days are over. "To say...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Headed to COVID IL

Aguilar is headed to the COVID-19 injured list Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Aguilar and Jesus Sanchez are dealing with "medical issues" that manager Don Mattingly "can't talk about", so the situation is pretty clear. Miami will announce roster replacements closer to first pitch Friday. Garrett Cooper will likely play first base in Aguilar's absence while other players rotate through the designated hitter spot.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: K machine in rehab start

Woodruff (Raynaud's syndrome) struck out seven of the eight batters he retired in 2.2 innings for Triple-A Nashville on Saturday. He threw 51 pitches (37 strikes). Woodruff is expected to fly to Wisconsin on Sunday and then make one more rehab start for High-A Wisconsin before joining the rotation. If this schedule holds, he could return around June 29 in Tampa Bay.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Devin Williams
CBS Sports

Brewers' Eric Lauer: Coughs up three homers

Lauer allowed four runs on six hits and a walk over 6.1 innings in Friday's win over the Reds and picked up his sixth victory of the season. Lauer cruised through four shutout frames before yielding three homers. Albert Almora hit a two-run shot in the fifth before Brandon Drury and Tommy Pham went back-to-back in the sixth. Lauer has given up three homers in two straight outings, raising his season ERA to 3.57 through 12 starts. The 27-year-old is projected to face the Cardinals at home next week.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Won't play Thursday

Marte, who is dealing with a bruised right forearm, won't start in Thursday's game against the Brewers but expects to rejoin the lineup for Friday's series opener with the Marlins, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Marte was fortunate to escape with some minor cosmetic damage to his forearm, which was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Joins active roster

Diaz was recalled by the Marlins on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Diaz joins the team with Jesus Aguilar landing on the COVID-19 injured list. Aguilar and Garrett Cooper had been splitting the first base and designated hitter spots, but Diaz may not be the preferred option at either position. In 169 career MLB plate appearances, he has a slash line of just .193/.231/.391.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mets' Eduardo Escobar: Wasn't available Thursday

Manager Buck Showalter revealed after Thursday's win over the Brewers that Escobar was unavailable due to a "non-workplace event," Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. While Showalter said that the reason for the third baseman's lack of availability was medical in nature, he couldn't elaborate much on the specifics of Escobar's absence, so it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Friday's series opener against the Marlins. If the 33-year-old is forced to miss additional games, Jeff McNeil, Luis Guillorme and J.D. Davis would be candidates to start at third base.
MILWAUKEE, WI
#Brewers#Paternity
CBS Sports

Angels' Tyler Wade: Notches steal in win

Wade went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Mariners. Wade notched a steal in the ninth inning. It's been a quiet month for the utility man, as he's 6-for-31 (.194) across 12 contests. He's also gone 2-for-4 in stolen base attempts in June. Overall, the speedy 27-year-old is batting .220/.267/.283 with a home run, seven steals, eight RBI and 16 runs scored through 140 plate appearances.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Liover Peguero: Called up by Pirates

Peguero was called up by the Pirates on Friday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Peguero will jump straight from Double-A Altoona to replace Tucupita Marcano, who landed on the COVID-19 injured list. The former seemingly got the call ahead of fellow shortstop prospect Oneil Cruz due primarily to his geographical proximity to Pittsburgh rather than his major-league readiness, as the Pirates needed a player on very short notice. Peguero has stolen 14 bases in 54 games for Altoona this season and could make a fantasy impact with his legs if he's given a handful of starts, though whether or not his bat is ready to make the jump is unclear. His .292/.315/.469 slash line is good for a 113 wRC+, but the two-level jump may be a tough ask.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: Bought out of arbitration years

Winker signed a contract with the Mariners on Thursday, agreeing to a two-year, $14.5 million pact, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Winker had been playing without an official contract for 2022 after he failed to come to terms with the Mariners in his second year of arbitration eligibility, but he's now on the books for the next two seasons before hitting free agency following the 2023 campaign. Though he's disappointed in his first season in Seattle with a .634 OPS across 264 plate appearances, the 28-year-old Winker is still viewed as a core player in the organization.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Departs with trainer

Ashby was removed from Thursday's start against the Mets in the bottom of the fifth inning due to an apparent injury, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Ashby issued a walk before giving up a two-run homer with no outs in the bottom of the fifth inning, and he exited the game with a trainer after forcing a groundout to record the first out of the inning. The nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, but any potential absence would be a significant blow to the Brewers' rotation since Brandon Woodruff (hand) and Freddy Peralta (lat) are already on the injured list.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Mets' Edwin Diaz: Dodges danger in save

Diaz allowed two hits and struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Brewers. Diaz allowed a single to Hunter Renfroe and a double to Tyrone Taylor, but the former was thrown out at the plate for the second out of the ninth inning. Diaz then struck out Christian Yelich to end the threat. This was just the fifth appearance of the month for the Mets' closer, and the first in which he's allowed any hits. He extended his scoreless streak to 7.2 innings and now owns a 2.05 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 50:11 K:BB across 26.1 innings overall. The 28-year-old is 13-for-16 in save chances while adding a hold and a 2-1 record through 26 appearances.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Dealing with bruised rib

Betts was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against Cleveland due to a right rib contusion, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. It's unclear when Betts suffered the injury, though it could potentially be related to his 2-for-30 slump over his last seven games. As long as his injury remains nothing worse than a bruise, it's likely he won't need a trip to the injured list, though it's still possible he sits for at least a couple more games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Brewers City Connect uniforms unveiled

In recent years, MLB teams have been using alternate uniforms under the City Connect series. The concept is to have each team’s city heavily incorporated into the uniform. This year, the Brewers are taking part in the City Connect series and their full uniforms were just unveiled. Here is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Slated to receive injection

Zunino (shoulder) will receive a Botox shot in an attempt to help in his recovery process, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Manager Kevin Cash said Thursday that it's possible Zunino is dealing with thoracic outlet syndrome, and the team will have to wait 3-to-6 days following the injection to see if it has an impact in his recovery. The backstop will presumably require more than the minimum of 10 days on the injured list, and a recovery timetable is unlikely to be known until the Rays see how Zunino responds to the injection.
TAMPA, FL

