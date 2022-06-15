New principals named at Good Hope Primary, West Point High

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Cullman County Board of Education on Wednesday approved the hiring of two new principals. Shanda Garner will be the new principal of Good Hope Primary. Dr. Wesley Black will lead West Point High School.

Shanda Garner is a Cullman County native who has taught for 17 years at West Point Elementary and Intermediate. She has served as assistant principal at West Point Middle for the past two years.

“I am both humbled and grateful to have been given the opportunity to serve at Good Hope Primary,” said Garner. “I am very excited to join the Good Hope Primary team and to discover what makes them the wonderful educators that they are.”

Dr. Wesley Black has been in education for 20 years, 11 of those years in school administration. In addition to his calling as a school administrator, he has served in his church ministry for more than 20 years as a worship leader. Dr. Black has served as assistant principal of West Point High since 2018.

“The West Point community has been a blessing for the past four years of my career, and I am excited to work with the West Point family for many more years to come,” said Black. “It is a tremendous honor to take the helm as the next principal of West Point High, and I am excited to honor West Point’s tradition as well as to embrace our future.”

Superintendent Dr. Shane Barnette is excited about these two hires. “Dr. Black and Mrs. Garner are wonderful people, veteran educators and exceptional administrators,” said Barnette. “I am excited to see the great things they will accomplish at West Point High and Good Hope Primary.”

Both Dr. Black and Mrs. Garner assume their new roles effective July 1.