Cullman County, AL

New principals named at Good Hope Primary, West Point High

By Ty Watwood/CCBOE
 3 days ago

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Cullman County Board of Education on Wednesday approved the hiring of two new principals. Shanda Garner will be the new principal of Good Hope Primary. Dr. Wesley Black will lead West Point High School.

Shanda Garner is a Cullman County native who has taught for 17 years at West Point Elementary and Intermediate. She has served as assistant principal at West Point Middle for the past two years.

“I am both humbled and grateful to have been given the opportunity to serve at Good Hope Primary,” said Garner. “I am very excited to join the Good Hope Primary team and to discover what makes them the wonderful educators that they are.”

Dr. Wesley Black has been in education for 20 years, 11 of those years in school administration. In addition to his calling as a school administrator, he has served in his church ministry for more than 20 years as a worship leader. Dr. Black has served as assistant principal of West Point High since 2018.

“The West Point community has been a blessing for the past four years of my career, and I am excited to work with the West Point family for many more years to come,” said Black. “It is a tremendous honor to take the helm as the next principal of West Point High, and I am excited to honor West Point’s tradition as well as to embrace our future.”

Superintendent Dr. Shane Barnette is excited about these two hires. “Dr. Black and Mrs. Garner are wonderful people, veteran educators and exceptional administrators,” said Barnette. “I am excited to see the great things they will accomplish at West Point High and Good Hope Primary.”

Both Dr. Black and Mrs. Garner assume their new roles effective July 1.

Among the literacy elite

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman City Schools has been named one of only two Science of Reading spotlight districts by the Alabama State Department of Education, in honor of the system’s progressive and creative approach to literacy and reading education in primary and elementary grade levels.Cullman City Schools was one of two school systems, along with 12 individual schools across the state, recognized for demonstrating a strong commitment to foundational literacy for Alabama’s K-3 learners.“This is a great honor for our teachers who work so hard teaching reading, disaggregating data and delivering tiered instruction,” Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff said. “Our teachers do...
CULLMAN, AL
The Link holds Farewell Tea for Renew U Coordinator Amber McLaughlin

CULLMAN, Ala. – At the Link, their series of self-help programs including anger management and parenting classes is called Renew U. Coordinator Amber McLaughlin has helped people get involved in classes that assist them in building relationships, recovering from substance abuse and setting boundaries in their ultimate goal of renewing their sense of self. The Link held a bittersweet Farewell Tea for Amber on Wednesday afternoon to commemorate her time there and to give her a proper send off for her next steps. Laughlin plans to spend her time implementing the parenting classes she has taught by taking care of...
CULLMAN, AL
‘There is always room to get better’: Cade Simmons reflects on his West Point career

WEST POINT, Ala. – In this interview, I talked to one of West Point’s multi-sport standouts Cade Simmons. Cade had a near endless list of his favorite sports and high school memories. “My favorite baseball memories were beating Lawrence County my junior and senior year to clinch a playoff spot, the game against Scottsboro at Toyota Field, the environment with that many people there, and to win the way we did,” Simmons said. “My favorite basketball memory were beating Russellville both times in the regular season and my favorite football memory was when we made the playoffs my junior year.” Simmons added, “My...
WEST POINT, AL
‘Bless Your Sole’ shoe donation kicks off for local students in need

CULLMAN, Ala. – Back to school shopping puts a hefty dent into most parent’s budgets as they scramble to gather items from school supply lists, get their children’s shaggy, summer hair trimmed and replace outgrown school clothing and shoes. For parents on a tight budget, preparing for the start of the school year can be a time of great anxiety and fear of not being able to meet the needs of their children. Whether the family be of a low income or a single caregiver household, the pain of being unable to provide their children with comparable garments as their classmates’...
CULLMAN, AL
Obituary: Teresa George Bradford

Teresa George Bradford, 60, of Guntersville, Alabama, passed away on June 17, 2022. She was born in Jefferson County, Alabama, to Raymond and Ruby Helen George on July 17, 1961. Teresa was a member of First Baptist Church of Oneonta. She enjoyed crafting and loved animals, especially her dogs. Ms. Bradford adored her family, and she enjoyed any time she got to spend with those she loved. Teresa was dear to many people, and she will be missed very much. Ms. Bradford is preceded in death by her parents. Those surviving Teresa are her children: Michael and Rachel Randall, Breanna and Ryan Dennis,...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
