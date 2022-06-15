Some youths in Illinois' foster system who are hard to place are being left in jail

If you love museums and absolutely love the history of surgery over the decades, keep on reading! I have to show you what this museum is all about. I'm not a big fan of museums in general. I guess the thought of paying to look at things that I'll probably be done with in less than 5 minutes just doesn't seem worth it to me. After seeing this museum in Chicago, I might've changed my mind... a little bit! I do enjoy watching videos on YouTube about procedures and the way they're done, but to learn about the archaic methods the medical field used to practice on patients is kinda nuts, too!

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO