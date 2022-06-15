ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Some youths in Illinois' foster system who are hard to place are being left in jail

By Patrick Smith
NPR
 3 days ago

Illinois' family service agency is routinely keeping wards of the state in Chicago's juvenile jails beyond their sentences — because of a lack of where to put them. In Illinois, the state's child welfare agency is one of the entities in charge of what happens to kids and teens charged in...

Chicago Defender

Democratic Women of the Southland Region Host First High Tea Event

The Democratic Women of the Southland Region (“DWSR”) held its first High Tea at the Double Tree by Hilton Chicago/Alsip on June 12, 2022. The theme was the Harlem Renaissance, focusing on the powerful impact individuals have made. Through the concept of Founder and Chapter President Vivian E. Covington, guests were entertained with a delightful afternoon of food, fashion, raffles, music, and vendor showcases. Guest included elected officials and candidates running for office in the June 28, 2022, Gubernatorial Primary Election.
nprillinois.org

Several central Illinois counties remain at High Community Level for COVID-19

The latest numbers from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows some northern Illinois counties being downgraded from the High Level designation. But that’s not the case in the central part of the state. Brown, Cass, Christian, Fulton, Logan, Marshall, McLean, Menard, Morgan, Peoria, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott, Tazewell and...
goodwordnews.com

32 Illinois counties at ‘high’ alert level – NBC Chicago

As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations begin to decline in the region, Chicago has moved from a high to medium community level for COVID, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Thursday, Cook County had 221 new COVID cases, about 10 hospitalizations and...
foxillinois.com

Illinois paid nearly $2 billion to unemployment fraudsters

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Fraudsters were able to get nearly $2 billion from the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). A new audit showed the money was paid out in fraudulent pandemic unemployment claims. The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program was created to help people not usually covered by...
NPR

'On Juneteenth' historian examines the hope and hostility toward emancipation

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. Sunday marks the holiday of Juneteenth, commemorating the day the abolition of slavery was announced in Texas on June 19, 1865. Texas was the last state to free enslaved people. Juneteenth is now a national holiday, observed just a couple of weeks before July 4, which celebrates America gaining its independence while enslaved people remained in bondage. Our guest, Annette Gordon-Reed, is a Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and Harvard professor who's written a book called "On Juneteenth." It's part history, part memoir. She's from east Texas, and she's a historian of slavery and the early American republic. Her other books include "Thomas Jefferson And Sally Hemings: An American Controversy" and "The Hemingses of Monticello: An American Family." She also edited the book "Race On Trial: Law And Justice In American History." Terry Gross spoke with Annette Gordon-Reed last year, when her book was published.
The Center Square

Illinois lawmakers want investigation after audit shows unaccountable unemployment fraud

(The Center Square) – The call is growing louder for an investigation of Illinois' unemployment agency after an audit revealed an "unprecedented" number of fraud cases. The report by the Auditor General said the Illinois Department of Employment Security paid out nearly $2 billion in federal tax funds to fraudsters. The audit covers the year up to June 30, 2021.
fox32chicago.com

3 Black trauma surgeons moved to Chicago to make a difference

CHICAGO - They are on the front lines to Chicago’s gun violence epidemic, and they signed up for it — three trauma surgeons moved here on a mission to make a difference. In a FOX 32 Special Report, they spoke with our Tia Ewing about saving lives beyond the emergency room.
97ZOK

Museum Of Surgical Science Is One Of The Most Fascinating Places In Illinois

If you love museums and absolutely love the history of surgery over the decades, keep on reading! I have to show you what this museum is all about. I'm not a big fan of museums in general. I guess the thought of paying to look at things that I'll probably be done with in less than 5 minutes just doesn't seem worth it to me. After seeing this museum in Chicago, I might've changed my mind... a little bit! I do enjoy watching videos on YouTube about procedures and the way they're done, but to learn about the archaic methods the medical field used to practice on patients is kinda nuts, too!
fox32chicago.com

Illinois reports 27,112 new COVID-19 cases, 68 deaths since last Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 27,112 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 68 deaths, since last Friday. The CDC says 25 Illinois counties are rated at "high community level" for COVID-19. Thirty-nine counties are now rated at "medium community level."
wjol.com

Audit: Illinois Paid Out Nearly $2B In Fraudulent Pandemic Unemployment Claims

A new state audit shows more than half the money paid out by Illinois from a special pandemic unemployment fund was given to fraudsters. The state auditor general’s report says fraudulent pandemic unemployment claims cost the state nearly two-billion-dollars in federal money meant to help out-of-work Illinoisans. The audit covers July 2020 through June 2021. The Illinois Department of Employment Security acknowledged in November 2020 that more than 212-thousand fraudulent claims had been filed, but never released a dollar estimate on the theft.
northernpublicradio.org

COVID outbreak reported at Illinois veterans home

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at the state veterans’ home in Manteno – just north of Kankakee. Sixteen residents and six staff members have tested positive. Some people are displaying mild symptoms and others report no symptoms. IDPH says all infected residents...
