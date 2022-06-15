Lewis Arno Schmidt, Sr.

Joseph Benjamin “Joe” Bowles, 75, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 6, 2022. Born on February 28, 1947 in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of the late Joseph Raymond Bowles and Mary Helen Hill. He is also preceded in death by John and Marie Bowles who raised him, his three sons; Johnny, Ricky, and Patrick, and his great-grandson, Levi. He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret, his son Mike Bowles (Barbara Kay), two daughters; Michelle Trossbach (Paul) and Joanne Brooks (Jason), his sister, Patsy Beavan, along with several half siblings, his grandchildren; Kayla Bowles, Kyle Bowles, Charlie Trossbach, Peter Trossbach, Andy Trossbach (April), Becky Lacey, Tiffinay Brooks, Devin Brooks, and Summer Brooks, and his great-grandchildren; Jaxon, Donald, Gauge, Kyle, and Ryan.

LEONARDTOWN, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO