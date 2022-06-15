ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colmar Manor, MD

Diane Lee Bennett Gillikin

 3 days ago

Diane Lee Bennett Gillikin, 86 years young, passed away on June 1st while at her home on Broomes Island resting against the gentle shores of the Patuxent River. “Granny” as everyone knew her, was born in 1935 in Washington, DC. She grew up in Colmar Manor, MD....

Robert Hood

Robert “Bob” Hood MSgt, U.S. Air Force, 83, of Great Mills, MD, formerly of Philadelphia, PA, passed away on June 3, 2022, in Avenue, MD. Born on May 10, 1939 in Philadelphia, PA, Bob was the son of the late Lendra Hornig and Raymond Hood. Bob was the loving husband of Nives Elvira Hood whom he married on December 3, 1960 in Pordenone, Italy. Bob is survived by his children Cynthia Hood of Avenue, MD, Patrick Hood (Kimberli) of Cobb Island, MD, his siblings Carl Hood and Edward Hood, both of Philadelphia, PA, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers Raymond Hood, Jr. and James Hood.
Joseph “Joe” Benjamin Bowles

Joseph Benjamin “Joe” Bowles, 75, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 6, 2022. Born on February 28, 1947 in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of the late Joseph Raymond Bowles and Mary Helen Hill. He is also preceded in death by John and Marie Bowles who raised him, his three sons; Johnny, Ricky, and Patrick, and his great-grandson, Levi. He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret, his son Mike Bowles (Barbara Kay), two daughters; Michelle Trossbach (Paul) and Joanne Brooks (Jason), his sister, Patsy Beavan, along with several half siblings, his grandchildren; Kayla Bowles, Kyle Bowles, Charlie Trossbach, Peter Trossbach, Andy Trossbach (April), Becky Lacey, Tiffinay Brooks, Devin Brooks, and Summer Brooks, and his great-grandchildren; Jaxon, Donald, Gauge, Kyle, and Ryan.
Fashion For A Cause Raises Over $175K For Chesapeake Kids

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A high-spirited crowd of over 350 people had a lot of fun and raised a lot of money during the 12th annual Fashion for a Cause, bringing in over 175,000 for Chesapeake Kids. Held June 2 at Porsche Annapolis, the annual event raises funds and awareness...
Mary Ann Bean

Mary Ann Bean, 74, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away at her home on June 6, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Mary Ann was born on August 27, 1947 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Raymond Hammett Stone and Mary Catherine Stone (Hill). Mary Ann was the first of six...
Richard Gorman Swann, Jr.

Richard Gorman Swann, Jr., 47, of Piney Point, MD, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022 in Washington, DC. Born in Leonardtown, MD on March 16, 1975, he was the son of Ricky and Paulette Swann of Piney Point, MD. In addition to his parents, Ricky and Paulette Swann of Piney Point, MD, he is survived by four sons Christopher Rhodes, Devon Buckler, Nicholas Buckler, and Patrick Buckler all of Piney Point, MD, his partner Mandi Bernazzani of Piney point, MD, and siblings Kenny Swann of Virginia Beach, VA, and Angie (Bobby) of Piney Point, MD.
Hospice Of The Chesapeake Announces Acquisition Of Calvert Hospice

PASADENA, Md. – Hospice of the Chesapeake announced today the organization has finalized the acquisition agreement of Calvert Hospice. Effective June 14, 2022, the two organizations became one under the Hospice of the Chesapeake brand umbrella which also includes Chesapeake Supportive Care, Chesapeake Life Center, Chesapeake Kids, John & Cathy Belcher Institute, and Hospice of Charles County.
Ashland Craft To Open For Brothers Osborne At Waterside Pavilion On July 16

SOLOMONS, Md. – South Carolina native Ashland Craft will open for Brothers Osborne at the Calvert Marine Museum’s PNC Waterside Pavilion on Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com!. Ashland Craft’s strong, personal songwriting is rapidly earning a dedicated fanbase with the...
St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds Hosts 36th Annual Crab Festival

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — On Saturday, June 11, the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds hosted the 36th Annual St. Mary’s County Crab Festival, an event celebrating crab-based culture in St. Mary’s, presented by the Leonardtown Lions Club. Attendees of the festival were given the opportunity to taste several...
Juneteenth Night Presented By The University Of Maryland Charles Regional Center

WALDORF, Md. – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, in partnership with the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center will hold their Juneteenth Night on Saturday, June 18th. In conjunction with the Blue Crabs game against the Lancaster Barnstormers at 6:35 PM on June 18th, the Blue Crabs and the University of Charles Regional Medical Center invite all of Southern Maryland to join in recognizing Juneteenth.
Kingsley Assumes Command Of NAS Patuxent River

NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – Capt. Derrick Kingsley assumed command of Naval Air Station Patuxent River in a change of command ceremony June 14 at the Air Test and Evaluation Squadron One (VX-1) Hangar on base. Kingsley’s role as NAS Patuxent River commanding officer follows his previous position as the base executive officer.
UM Charles Regional Medical Group Launches Bariatrics Program

LA PLATA, Md. – The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group has increased the scope of its Surgical Care practice to include specialized bariatric services. Obesity is a growing health problem nationally, with over 40% of U.S. adults qualifying for the medically defined category, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Thirty percent of Marylanders are defined as obese. Surgical weight loss assistance can provide results to adults suffering from obesity who have struggled with traditional weight management methods like diet and exercise alone.
Calvert County Public Schools Announces Seven New Administrators

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Board of Education of Calvert County Public Schools has approved the appointments of seven central office and school administrators. Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, said, “CCPS is looking forward to working with our new leaders; some in new roles within school buildings and some new to the central office. All the leaders are ready to move forward, open new doors, and do new things that will make CCPS an even greater place to work and go to school.”
Calvert County Congratulates New Businesses

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. New businesses are a sign that the Calvert County economy continues to thrive. These new businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for local residents.
Outstanding Non-Certificated CCPS Staff Recognized At June Board Meeting

LA PLATA, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) annually honors outstanding support services personnel in the areas of information technology, central office support, instructional assistant, food service, maintenance, secretary and building services. The awards program was established to recognize the roles support personnel have in maintaining the effective and efficient operations of the school system.
The DMV Is Seeing More Wildlife Than Usual This Summer

ACCOKEEK, Md. – From multiple bear sightings between Charles County and Arlington County, Virginia, to a turkey recently attacking a cyclist in Washington, DC, the DMV has started seeing unique wildlife wandering about through public lately. Whether it be foxes, coyotes, bears, or turkeys, it seems the local wildlife...
Calvert County Educators Recognized by The Maryland Council For Social Studies

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) educators Jayme Pieretti and Nicole Penix were recognized as outstanding social studies educators by the Maryland Council for Social Studies (MDCSS). . Mr. Pieretti, Huntingtown High School, Social Studies Core Lead and Government teacher was recognized as the Secondary Social Studies Teacher...
