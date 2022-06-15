ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alice Grace Wheeler

By Brinsfield Funeral Home
Bay Net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlice Grace Wheeler was born on September 14, 1961 in Michigan and passed away on May 27, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Known as “Ellie”, she traveled the country as a member of a military family with her mother Joyce,...

thebaynet.com

Bay Net

Robert Hood

Robert “Bob” Hood MSgt, U.S. Air Force, 83, of Great Mills, MD, formerly of Philadelphia, PA, passed away on June 3, 2022, in Avenue, MD. Born on May 10, 1939 in Philadelphia, PA, Bob was the son of the late Lendra Hornig and Raymond Hood. Bob was the loving husband of Nives Elvira Hood whom he married on December 3, 1960 in Pordenone, Italy. Bob is survived by his children Cynthia Hood of Avenue, MD, Patrick Hood (Kimberli) of Cobb Island, MD, his siblings Carl Hood and Edward Hood, both of Philadelphia, PA, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers Raymond Hood, Jr. and James Hood.
GREAT MILLS, MD
Bay Net

Fashion For A Cause Raises Over $175K For Chesapeake Kids

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A high-spirited crowd of over 350 people had a lot of fun and raised a lot of money during the 12th annual Fashion for a Cause, bringing in over 175,000 for Chesapeake Kids. Held June 2 at Porsche Annapolis, the annual event raises funds and awareness...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Net

Richard Gorman Swann, Jr.

Richard Gorman Swann, Jr., 47, of Piney Point, MD, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022 in Washington, DC. Born in Leonardtown, MD on March 16, 1975, he was the son of Ricky and Paulette Swann of Piney Point, MD. In addition to his parents, Ricky and Paulette Swann of Piney Point, MD, he is survived by four sons Christopher Rhodes, Devon Buckler, Nicholas Buckler, and Patrick Buckler all of Piney Point, MD, his partner Mandi Bernazzani of Piney point, MD, and siblings Kenny Swann of Virginia Beach, VA, and Angie (Bobby) of Piney Point, MD.
PINEY POINT, MD
Bay Net

Karin Ursula Frenzen

Karin Ursula Frenzen, 85, of Lexington Park, MD, formerly of Hamburg, West Germany, passed away in Washington, D.C. on June 3, 2022. Born on October 17, 1936 in Hamburg, West Germany, she was the daughter of the late Hermann Landahl and Gerda Schmidt. Karin was the loving wife of the...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Mary Ann Bean

Mary Ann Bean, 74, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away at her home on June 6, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Mary Ann was born on August 27, 1947 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Raymond Hammett Stone and Mary Catherine Stone (Hill). Mary Ann was the first of six...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Hospice Of The Chesapeake Announces Acquisition Of Calvert Hospice

PASADENA, Md. – Hospice of the Chesapeake announced today the organization has finalized the acquisition agreement of Calvert Hospice. Effective June 14, 2022, the two organizations became one under the Hospice of the Chesapeake brand umbrella which also includes Chesapeake Supportive Care, Chesapeake Life Center, Chesapeake Kids, John & Cathy Belcher Institute, and Hospice of Charles County.
PASADENA, MD
Bay Net

The DMV Is Seeing More Wildlife Than Usual This Summer

ACCOKEEK, Md. – From multiple bear sightings between Charles County and Arlington County, Virginia, to a turkey recently attacking a cyclist in Washington, DC, the DMV has started seeing unique wildlife wandering about through public lately. Whether it be foxes, coyotes, bears, or turkeys, it seems the local wildlife...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Kingsley Assumes Command Of NAS Patuxent River

NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – Capt. Derrick Kingsley assumed command of Naval Air Station Patuxent River in a change of command ceremony June 14 at the Air Test and Evaluation Squadron One (VX-1) Hangar on base. Kingsley’s role as NAS Patuxent River commanding officer follows his previous position as the base executive officer.
MILITARY
Bay Net

UM Charles Regional Medical Group Launches Bariatrics Program

LA PLATA, Md. – The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group has increased the scope of its Surgical Care practice to include specialized bariatric services. Obesity is a growing health problem nationally, with over 40% of U.S. adults qualifying for the medically defined category, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Thirty percent of Marylanders are defined as obese. Surgical weight loss assistance can provide results to adults suffering from obesity who have struggled with traditional weight management methods like diet and exercise alone.
HEALTH SERVICES
Bay Net

Ashland Craft To Open For Brothers Osborne At Waterside Pavilion On July 16

SOLOMONS, Md. – South Carolina native Ashland Craft will open for Brothers Osborne at the Calvert Marine Museum’s PNC Waterside Pavilion on Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com!. Ashland Craft’s strong, personal songwriting is rapidly earning a dedicated fanbase with the...
SOLOMONS, MD
Bay Net

Juneteenth Night Presented By The University Of Maryland Charles Regional Center

WALDORF, Md. – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, in partnership with the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center will hold their Juneteenth Night on Saturday, June 18th. In conjunction with the Blue Crabs game against the Lancaster Barnstormers at 6:35 PM on June 18th, the Blue Crabs and the University of Charles Regional Medical Center invite all of Southern Maryland to join in recognizing Juneteenth.
WALDORF, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Educators Recognized by The Maryland Council For Social Studies

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) educators Jayme Pieretti and Nicole Penix were recognized as outstanding social studies educators by the Maryland Council for Social Studies (MDCSS). . Mr. Pieretti, Huntingtown High School, Social Studies Core Lead and Government teacher was recognized as the Secondary Social Studies Teacher...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

DNR Maryland Fishing Report – June 17

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – We often hear that we should take more time outdoors with family and friends, and fishing is a great way to do that. A dedicated angler never feels they are fishing enough – time is short so grasp every opportunity you can. A fun family...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Calvert County Public Schools Announces Seven New Administrators

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Board of Education of Calvert County Public Schools has approved the appointments of seven central office and school administrators. Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, said, “CCPS is looking forward to working with our new leaders; some in new roles within school buildings and some new to the central office. All the leaders are ready to move forward, open new doors, and do new things that will make CCPS an even greater place to work and go to school.”
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

CCSO Certified To Submit FBI’s Data Collections Standard Through NIBRS

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – In accordance with mandatory federal data collection standards, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is pleased to announce the Agency has successfully achieved certification to implement the FBI’s new National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). The CCSO is one of 36 law enforcement agencies...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

PGPD Officer Arrested In Off-Duty Incident In New York City

LANDOVER, Md. – A Prince George’s County Police officer is suspended without pay following his arrest in New York City. Police Officer First Class Aaron Holliday was off-duty at the time of the incident. Holliday was arrested Tuesday night in Manhattan following an altercation at a nightclub. No...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

