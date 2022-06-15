Alice Grace Wheeler

Robert “Bob” Hood MSgt, U.S. Air Force, 83, of Great Mills, MD, formerly of Philadelphia, PA, passed away on June 3, 2022, in Avenue, MD. Born on May 10, 1939 in Philadelphia, PA, Bob was the son of the late Lendra Hornig and Raymond Hood. Bob was the loving husband of Nives Elvira Hood whom he married on December 3, 1960 in Pordenone, Italy. Bob is survived by his children Cynthia Hood of Avenue, MD, Patrick Hood (Kimberli) of Cobb Island, MD, his siblings Carl Hood and Edward Hood, both of Philadelphia, PA, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers Raymond Hood, Jr. and James Hood.

GREAT MILLS, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO