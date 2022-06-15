Alice Grace Wheeler

Richard Gorman Swann, Jr., 47, of Piney Point, MD, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022 in Washington, DC. Born in Leonardtown, MD on March 16, 1975, he was the son of Ricky and Paulette Swann of Piney Point, MD. In addition to his parents, Ricky and Paulette Swann of Piney Point, MD, he is survived by four sons Christopher Rhodes, Devon Buckler, Nicholas Buckler, and Patrick Buckler all of Piney Point, MD, his partner Mandi Bernazzani of Piney point, MD, and siblings Kenny Swann of Virginia Beach, VA, and Angie (Bobby) of Piney Point, MD.
