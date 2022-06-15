New York subway shooting suspect pleads not guilty to murder, weapon charges

NEW YORK -- The Rangers fan accused of punching a rival fan at Madison Square Garden after Thursday night's game has faced a judge and pleaded not guilty to assault.Police say the suspect, 29-year-old Staten Island resident James Anastasio, exchanged words with a 26-year-old man in a Tampa Bay Lightning jersey before Anastasio punched the man, knocking him to the floor.According to investigators, Anastasio also punched a witness who tried to intervene.Both victims are OK.Anastasio's attorney released the following statement:"We believe that Garden surveillance will confirm the events immediately prior to the short, viral clip captured on cellphone camera. James...
