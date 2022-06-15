ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York subway shooting suspect pleads not guilty to murder, weapon charges

By Syndicated Content
hot96.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – The man suspected in the fatal shooting of a subway rider in New York City...

hot96.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

NYC subway riders fail to intervene as woman pleads for help in attack

A video has emerged of a woman on the New York City subway pleading for help as a man assaults her while other riders ignore her. The video first began spreading on Wednesday after The Daily Dot published a story about the incident. In the footage, a man in a white hoodie stalks through a subway car screaming expletives and sits down in a seat. The other passengers near the man slide away after he sits down. One woman, who the man sat directly next to, tries to leave, but he reaches up and grabs her hair and yanks her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Subway#Violent Crime
Oxygen

Long-Time Suspect In 1991 Case Of Murdered Pennsylvania Mom Arrested With Ex-Wife's Help

A Pennsylvania man is under arrest more than 30 years after authorities found his neighbor dead in her young son’s bedroom. Robert Atkins, 56, was charged with a number of offenses related to the violent murder of Joy Hibbs, 35, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. Authorities say Atkins — who lived two houses down from the Hibbs family — was one of several suspects questioned by Bristol Township police in the initial stages of the investigation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CNN

A 15-year-old suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of an 11-year-old girl in the Bronx, police say

(CNN) — A 15-year-old was arrested Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old girl in New York City's Bronx neighborhood earlier this week, police said. The teenager was captured without incident in a hotel in the Bronx early Friday over the killing of Kyhara Tay, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said during a news conference. The teenager and his mother had booked the room the night before, he said.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Rangers fan pleads not guilty to assaulting Lightning fan

NEW YORK -- The Rangers fan accused of punching a rival fan at Madison Square Garden after Thursday night's game has faced a judge and pleaded not guilty to assault.Police say the suspect, 29-year-old Staten Island resident James Anastasio, exchanged words with a 26-year-old man in a Tampa Bay Lightning jersey before Anastasio punched the man, knocking him to the floor.According to investigators, Anastasio also punched a witness who tried to intervene.Both victims are OK.Anastasio's attorney released the following statement:"We believe that Garden surveillance will confirm the events immediately prior to the short, viral clip captured on cellphone camera.  James...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Popculture

Charges Against Rapper Dropped After Allegedly Shooting Police Officer

A teen rapper accused of shooting an NYPD officer in the Bronx earlier this year has had the charges dropped, officials confirmed to New York Post. According to the city Law Department, the gun and assault case against Camrin Williams, a reputed gangbanger and rapper who goes by C Blu, "cannot be prosecuted."
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy